Is there no accountability for Gaza?

With reference to Adla Massoud's report Israel ridiculing and ignoring US over Gaza, Palestinian ambassador tells UN (January 9): This just continues to be tragic. The killing of over 23,000 Palestinians, with around 70 per cent being children and women, demands immediate action. Such inhumane acts defy justification. Israel must be held accountable and face legal proceedings in the International Court of Justice.

Sharaf Bash, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The worrisome state of Boeing

With reference to Sarmad Khan's article Boeing CEO admits mistake after 737 Max 9 mid-air panel blowout (January 10): Pleased to hear Dave Calhoun made these comments but I also blame the airline maintenance facilities because when an aircraft is in use it's not Boeing that is involved, it's the actual airline service engineers.

Terrance De Brystow, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, UK

Bravo to the blind women in India helping detect cancer

With regard to Taniya Dutta's article Blind women in India help doctors detect early stage breast cancer (December 25): This was a fascinating report. I hadn't heard of the concept of medical tactile examiners. It's laudable how Noorunnissa and her colleagues help women diagnose cancer early and at a treatable stage. We clearly need more of these examiners. There were 178,361 cases and 90,408 deaths from breast cancer in India in 2020.

Despite their vision loss, that people can go on to embark on noble careers is amazing. Noorunnissa is one of 18 certified medical tactile examiners. More power to them and the state should support them in all the ways they need and develop this programme to reach hospitals across the country. Awareness of their existence and expertise should be spread around the world.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India