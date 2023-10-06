British politicians might pay at the polls for angering motorists

The anger of British motorists

With reference to Gavin Esler's op-ed Sunak's sudden interest in cars smacks of desperation (October 4): the Opposition doesn't understand the feelings of motorists or how angry they are at the many anti-car moves made by councils and devolved administrations. There may be a heavy price to pay at the polls.

Kenneth Petrie, Edinburgh, Scotland

India-Canada ought to patch up

With regard to the report India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country (October 3): the on-going tussle between India and Canada has gone on too long. India remains committed to patience, diplomacy and long-term relationships with most countries. The world was taken by surprise by Canada's recent allegations against India. The decision taken by the Indian government was not only laudable but a good reply to Canada for their allegations, without proof. I hope that, in due course the Canadian Prime Minister will come to understand the implications of his hasty actions. I hope also that this issue can be resolved amicably and the Canadian administration takes appropriate action regarding the Khalistan group on their soil. Indians living in Canada should be protected.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Cruelty to animals must end

With reference to Nick Webster's report Abu Dhabi launches investigation after 150 cats are found dumped in Al Falah desert (October 4): this is heartbreaking. Just when you think you have seen it all. People need to learn to respect animals. Kudos to the volunteers who are helping the authorities match the cats' microchip numbers with pictures of missing pets. It will take a lot of work. One can only hope such instances are prevented in the future.

Magda K, Abu Dhabi

I truly hope this brings the plight of stray and abandoned dogs and cats to the fore.

Elize van Wyk, Dubai

This is absolutely horrible. Shame on whoever these people are. I hope they get caught and punished.

Paula Joanna, Dubai

Trump's reduced financial standing

With reference to Felicity Glover's article Donald Trump tumbles out of richest Americans list (October 4): it's not the first time he's fallen off the list. Back in October 2021, as the article reminds us, he missed the cut by $400 million. And for all we know, Trump may not have deserved to be on the list in the first place considering that prosecutors have been saying that he exaggerated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion.

Patrick Philips, Dubai