Rayyanah Barnawi: an inspiration for girls who dream of becoming astronauts

With reference to Sarwat Nasir's report Saudi astronauts return safely to Earth after historic space mission (May 31): This is such a proud moment for Rayyanah Barnawi and her family. Her achievement will long be a special source of pride for Saudi Arabia. A whole generation of Arab children, especially girls, will be able to look up to Ms Barnawi. Her journey to the International Space Station will be an inspiration to many. It conveys the all-important message that space is not just a man's world.

Raheema Naim, Muscat, Oman

A game for all seasons

With reference to the report Carlos Alcaraz made to battle as he beats Taro Daniel to reach French Open third round (May 31): Outstanding! It was a tough match against Taro Daniel and Alcaraz really shone. Great game.

Louise van Tonder, Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa

Jebel Ali megaproject caters to growing population

With reference to the report Sheikh Mohammed approves master plan for Palm Jebel Ali mega project (May 31): New housing and added commuting lines, both road and metro lines, are essential to the growth of a metropolis. Going by the plentiful details, it is a sprawling project, one that those with an interest in architecture would like to learn about. As a part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan, the megaproject would cater to the needs of a cosmopolitan city and the growing numbers of residents. All the new entertainment and dining options apart, people who enjoy going to the beach will have much to look forward to as a big part of the plan too – to stretch the beaches in Dubai by 400 per cent by 2040 and to increase the services provided on public beaches by 300 per cent by 2025. It is an exciting time for the UAE.

Auwal Idi, Yola, Nigeria

The inauguration of India's new Parliament building

With regard to Chitrabhanu Kadalayil's op-ed India may have needed a newer parliament building, but did it really need a bigger one? (May 30): As an Indian, I was upset that 19 parties did not participate in the event, despite their reasons. India is a vast country comprising of many states, languages and political parties. Such an event should not have been neglected by them. Domestic problems should not be visible on momentous occasions such as these.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India