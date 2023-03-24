A global need to address water scarcity

I write to you in reference to Adla Massoud's report World faces worsening water crisis, UN says (March 22): this was an informative article that was also alarming, primarily regarding the timeline mentioned, which only emphasises the need to act now. Most people in the developing world know too well what water scarcity looks like and it has become endemic due to overconsumption and pollution. The article clearly states the factors that are worsening the crisis. It is mainly climate change and population growth that need to be looked in to. Another important aspect is water intensive agricultural practices across the world that need reform. I found it interesting that this conference was the first event since 1977 aimed at addressing the global water crisis. With climate change such a hot topic of discussion today, the international community must come together and co-operate on solutions that apply to not just one part of the world. Over all, a shortage of water cannot be sustained for a long period of time. Policymakers and laypeople know this well. Let's hope the numbers improve, otherwise we may well have a dire situation on our hands. As the report says, by 2050, 2.4 billion people will be affected by water scarcity, with India being the most affected.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Subscribing to Ramadan TV shows

With regard to Razmig Bedirian's piece Sixteen Arabic shows to watch during Ramadan, including Bab Al Hara and Game Show (March 22): Thank you for an extensive list, especially the information on which platforms these shows air on. The content looks great and I'm looking forward to streaming some of the shows. Ramadan Kareem to everyone.

Mehroz Rind, Islamabad, Pakistan

Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake and a fearless newsreader

With reference to the article Twelve dead as powerful earthquake hits Pakistan and Afghanistan (March 22): The earthquake in Pakistan was severe and struck deep in the Earth at 187kms, enough to trigger landslides. Many people I know felt it and ran for safety. I pray for the families of those who died as a result of it and for those wounded due to collapsed roofs, in Swat Valley, in Pakistan's North-Western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. When the tremors struck, it was remarkable that a TV newsreader who was live on air in the studio at that time kept doing his job and reading the news. Even though everything was shaking, he didn't evacuate with the rest.

Muhammad Zeeshan, Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan