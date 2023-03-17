Turkey is dedicated to the legacy of multi-faith tolerance and cultural pluralism

On February 6, 2023, Turkiye was struck by two devastating earthquakes, claiming many lives and leaving many more affected. Since then, we have received international support and solidarity from all over the world, including the United Arab Emirates who was one of the first countries responding to our call for help, in our relief and recovery efforts.

As we experience the deadliest natural disaster Turkiye has ever faced, and try to focus on recovery; we are, however, saddened to see the news on The National newspaper as well as online, published recently, under the titles Christians in Hatay fear end to era of coexistence and Turkey’s Christians of Hatay worry earthquake exodus will end centuries of co-existence” respectively.

On the contrary to the national and international unity and solidarity that prevail these days, the report unfortunately blames Turkiye falsely for discriminatory policies based on controversial arguments that lack any legal or historical basis.

Turkiye is firmly dedicated to the legacy of multi-faith tolerance and cultural pluralism inherited from the Ottoman Empire. Turkish citizens of different ethnic and religious backgrounds constitute an integral and enriching component of the diverse social mosaic of Turkiye, enjoying and exercising equal rights and freedoms safeguarded by the Constitution, in addition to the minority status granted by the Lausanne Peace Treaty of July 24, 1923. They have their own places of worshipping, foundations, schools, hospitals and media outlets. Turkish government pioneers and/or supports efforts aimed at the preservation of cultural heritage and all religious centres.

We have always been and will be against racism, xenophobia, anti-semitism, anti-Christianity, Islamophobia and all forms of intolerance as they are threats to humanity.

As we mourn our losses in unity and solidarity, we will also heal our wounds together. The earthquake disaster knew no religion, language, race or ethnicity and neither will our recovery efforts.

Tugay Tuncer, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the UAE