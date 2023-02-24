Shamima Begum, justice and second chances

Divided views on Shamima Begum

With reference to Nicky Harley's report Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of UK citizenship (February 22): It's a pity the system doesn't help people to change or rebuild their lives.

Oozema MK, Houston, Texas, US

She is an extremist. I have seen her entire interview and while I do have some sympathy for her, this is a good decision. It's a lesson for teenagers to not even think about taking the path she did.

Joe B, Allahabad, India

She chose to join and fight with ISIS. What else can one rationally expect from the UK government?

Dennis Reyes, London, UK

Well done, I say. Sadly, we do not do this in Sweden.

Kent Nordlander, Stockholm, Sweden

The UK did the right thing.

Biswajit Biswas, Kolkata, India

Interesting to think if she were a white, would she be treated differently? There can be double standards at play when people make these decisions.

Mary Wang, London

There are two sides to a story. Let's hear that both before being judgmental about anyone's choices.

Chitra Devi, Malaysia

Monitoring the wheat crop in India

Regarding Taniya Dutta's article India monitors threat to wheat crop amid severe heat risk (February 21): This was an important piece and the news has wide implications. In the majority of states in India, people consume wheat routinely. Although in the southern states, more rice is consumed. India's monitoring of wheat crops is quite natural and only to be expected. If severe heat continues for months, the crop will be affected and people will face a shortage. The country has seen a severe winter and it's worrying that the heat in some parts of the country has already reached 40 °C. The consequences for the agriculture community and the country at large cannot be understated.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

A happy family and the UAE's speedy online visa services

I am writing to share that the UAE is really a place where splendour and efficiency march shoulder to shoulder. Office work is smooth and orderly and so is the disposal of public requests. My son, who holds a UAE residence visa, mooted a request online to General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai to grant a long-term parent visa for my wife and I, forwarding all the necessary documents. On the basis of my experience in my own country I thought it would take at least two months, given the process of raising objections and removing them. To my surprise, the GDRFA disposed of the matter within 48 hours or so, after, suggesting certain improvements in the draft applications. These improvements/objections were adhered and attended to immediately. Everything was done online: 24 hours service! The Emirates ID and residency visa for both of us was reflected on the portal virtually within a week. This is how a country earns the reputation and distinction of being so spirited, congenial and cherished.

Dr Shiben Krishen Raina, Dubai