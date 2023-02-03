We should rethink the way we use plastic

I write in reference to Daniel Bardsley's article What does the UAE's ban on single-use plastics mean for the environment? (January 12): we live on a blue planet, with oceans and seas covering more than 70 per cent of the Earth’s surface. Oceans feed us, regulate our climate, and generate most of the oxygen we breathe. But they are facing threats as a result of human activity. Every year, an estimated 8 million tonnes of plastic waste end up in the world’s oceans. We want to change the world’s attitude towards plastic within a generation because if the same trend continues by 2050, there would be more plastics in the seas and oceans than marine species.

Educating young minds will surely make an impact towards preserving the Earth’s resources for the future. Youth today just need to take one step at a time to save and heal our planet. Raising environmental awareness is very important and crucial not only for the present generation but for our future. We believe that together we can create a wave of change. People of all ages should understand the present danger that our world is facing. All of us should take a step forward and rethink plastic, reduce, reuse and recycle. It is our prime responsibility to take care of our mother Earth.

Sainath Manikandan and Sai Sahana Manikandan, Abu Dhabi

Food inspection everywhere needs to be more stringent

I write in reference to Taniya Dutta's article 100 pupils of Kerala school in hospital in suspected case of food poisoning (January 31): this was one of the more distressing stories I read during the week. Given the number of instances of food poisoning in India, it is clear that not enough is being done to tackle the problem. It needs to be taken more seriously, particularly as it involves children. Those who make and distribute food should be keeping their workplaces and utensils clean. Authorities should be stricter while inspecting these workplaces. I pray for the speedy recovery of the 100 pupils.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The Ukraine war is proving expensive for other nations

I write in reference to Ellie Sennett's article US to send dozens of Abrams tanks to Ukraine (January 25): the stifling costs of the generous but immutable aid to Ukraine are crippling our nations' weapons supplies and burdening us with staggering debt. We cannot continue to supply weapons and aid indefinitely as our own debts grow and we face inflation, spike in poverty, longer queues at food banks, joblessness, housing crisis, hospital woes and economic turmoil.

Kerwin Maude, Vancouver, Canada