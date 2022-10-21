A united response to the climate crisis

With reference to The National's editorial ‘The climate is deteriorating. Why are so many in the Middle East losing interest?’ (October 20): this was a relevant

read, pertinent to the current circumstances. Countries in the Middle East have seen an unexpected upheaval in their climate, rarely experienced in the past. Rain and flash floods have recently hit countries in the region. These conditions have affected several thousands of people and, in many cases, led to chaos and loss of lives. With increasing climate-related unrest, global perceptions of what were earlier deemed "safe countries" are also changing.

Climate change has become a lifetime concern and one that is bound to add pressure to future generations. In focusing on the impact of climate change, our choices as a whole need to be reconsidered to safeguard Mother Earth. Collective effort is required for this.

It is time for all countries to act responsibly and shift their focus towards an investment in resources. Unless a systematic approach is designed to tackle the issues, every part of the world could be dealing with even more frequent calamities.

Ramachandran Nair, Muscat, Oman

Young blood over experience in a Swedish ministry

With reference to Paul Carey's report Romina Pourmokhtari, 26, becomes Sweden's youngest minister (October 18): Good luck to her in warding off detractors who will no doubt question her lack of experience. Young people must be given a chance, and in that spirit, well done to this young lady.

Shaz Chalmers, Dubai

A milestone in Indian national politics

With reference to Taniya Dutta's article Mallikarjun Kharge elected leader of India's Congress Party (October 19): India's grand old Congress party elected its first new leader from outside the Gandhi family in more than 20 years. This is a big development in Indian politics. It comes after much criticism of the party from within and outside the Congress, and after the party's repeated drubbings in state and federal elections. Between the two candidates contesting for the post of party president, both Mr Kharge and Shashi Tharoor had sound credentials. It is fitting that a long standing loyalist was elected. Mr Kharge has a tough task, moreso at the age of 80, to reshape the party and help it regain its lost credibility.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The clashes in Paris and a necessary apology

With reference to Wajood Alkhamis's video report Clashes erupt in Paris as workers demand higher wages (October 19): I hope Josep Borrell is well aware of the mess in his "beautiful garden", as he called it, by the "gardeners" themselves and has seen this footage. I'm interested in what he might say about such a timely example of civilised Europe. It is a good thing that he apologised for his recent racist remarks.

Najmul Ahmed, Ras Al Khaimah