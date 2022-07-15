Exciting to see India's National Emblem being unveiled

India's exciting project

I write in reference to Taniya Dutta's article Indian PM Narendra Modi unveils bronze National Emblem on roof of new Parliament (July 12): it was exciting to watch Mr Modi unveiling the National Emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Monday. I look forward to the inauguration of the redeveloped Central Vista, the capital's administrative area, complete with the new Parliament building, expanded office spaces and state-of-the-art facilities, sometime this year. The project has been criticised for how much it will cost the exchequer, nonetheless it has been deemed necessary. After all, our government officials deserve the best conditions to be able to serve the nation. The area will also attract tourists, and it will fill Indians with a sense of optimism about the future.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Don't forget the Rohingya

The situation concerning the Rohingya and other ethnic groups in Myanmar has considerably worsened since 1989, the year I was forced to leave the country as a refugee. The military has come hard on civilians and human rights defenders, particularly after the February 2021 coup, forcing more people to flee to refugee camps in Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries. Many have been targeted by human traffickers. Covid-19 has also made life difficult for them.

Those of us who are trying to help are struggling to provide humanitarian aid. We lack resources that simply cannot meet the rapidly increasing requirements.

We need the international community to get even tougher with the junta. It must support Gambia with its lawsuit against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice. Legal action must be initiated against leaders of the junta at the International Criminal Court. Conditions at the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps in Bangladesh need to be improved. Other steps can and must be taken.

As the situation worsens and more people are displaced, there is simply no time for the rest of the world to lose.

Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

UAE is invested in Arabic

I write in reference to Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi's opinion piece English is gaining ground in the Arab world – at Arabic's expense (July 13): in a globalised world, English is the international language and non-native speakers love to learn it. However, schools in the UAE are invested in developing the Arabic language and culture among both native and non-native speakers.

Carmella Hunt, UAE

Embarrassing behaviour

I write in reference to Suhail Akram's video 'Shut up and get out', UK House of Commons Speaker tells unruly lawmakers (July 14): disgraceful behaviour from the two Alba party MPs. The Speaker was right to kick them out of the House of Commons. Scottish people are very embarrassed.

Jonathan Oster, UK

Movie on Farah?

I write in reference to Soraya Ebrahimi’s article Mo Farah shares moment he discovered his mother was still alive (July 13): making a movie about this guy would be beautiful.

Mohin Rubel, Umm Al Hassam, Bahrain