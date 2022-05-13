Can Modi and Sharif begin India-Pakistan talks?

I write in reference to Mariam Nihal's article How 'Coke Studio Pakistan' is building bridges through music (May 11): almost 75 years since Partition, India and Pakistan continue to suffer the consequences of the tragedy. The two countries have fought wars, been the target of terror groups and lost thousands of lives. These setbacks have had a corrosive effect on both countries' internal politics and foreign policies. If they can learn to work together, they can collectively solve some of the biggest problems that afflict their peoples, such as poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and inadequate public health. There is also a need to fight such evils as communalism, intolerance and hatred, and build mutual friendship, co-operation and understanding.

Pakistan's new Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, seems to be a more pragmatic politician compared to his predecessor, Imran Khan. He should reach out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the purpose of resuming the dialogue that has stalled in recent years.

Raj Kishore Panda, Jajpur, India

We must never forget Siddiqui

I write in reference to Taniya Dutta's article Indian photojournalist killed in Afghanistan honoured with Pulitzer (May 10): Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while reporting the Taliban surge across Afghanistan last year, was an exceedingly courageous journalist and deserves the Pulitzer Prize. He was obviously very skilled as a photographer; who can forget his harrowing pictures of the burial grounds and crematoriums after the second Covid-19 wave devastated India last year? Perhaps less apparent were the risks Siddiqui took to bring us the stories we may have otherwise never come across. So we must never forget his immense contribution to journalism.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

I hope District 2020 is a success

I write in reference to Ian Oxborrow's article UAE megaprojects 2022: new developments in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates (April 20): Expo 2020 Dubai, although in a different category, was such a success. I hope District 2020 will be among the enduring megaprojects in the UAE.

Derek Gliddon, Abu Dhabi