The UAE proved it can withstand war. What it does next is just as important

This year the UAE faced a tangible threat, when Iran launched waves of unjustifiable strikes on Emirati civilian infrastructure after US and Israeli attacks in February. More than a dozen people lost their lives and hundreds were injured. In both cases, the majority of casualties were civilians.

However, the UAE also demonstrated how it and its people can withstand a crisis. Damaged infrastructure was repaired quickly, essential services continued and daily life carried on with as little disruption as possible. That is not to gloss over the tragic loss of life but reflects the success of the UAE in dealing with the war. The was reflected in President Sheikh Mohamed’s message on Tuesday that the country can emerge stronger.

This week’s Government Annual Meetings, attended by Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, were an opportunity to reflect on how the nation coped with war but also to consider how the country prepares for what may come next.

The most important question in this regard is what the UAE does with the experience earned in the past months. It would be cavalier to assume that the conflict involving Iran will fade quickly, even if the immediate possibility of escalation recedes. Similarly, returning to the default position before February 28 is not an option - that world has gone.

While the UAE has shown that it can mobilise its military and security capabilities while keeping other systems functioning, the country is making sure that such readiness becomes as deeply embedded as possible.

This is a modern understanding of national security. Threats do not arrive neatly separated into military and civilian categories. Disruption to shipping can affect supply chains, pressure on energy infrastructure can have far-reaching consequences and cyberattacks can undermine essential services. Food security, reliable energy, digital defences and the continuity of public services are integral to the safety of everyone who calls this county home.

Quote Sometimes diplomacy fails, despite best efforts to avoid war

Indeed, it is the diversity and social cohesion of the UAE’s people that form one of its greatest strengths. Sheikh Mohamed made sure to emphasise the contribution of every person on Tuesday, stating the “every individual plays an important role in the country's advancement”. The willingness of citizens and residents to support one another, and the confidence that daily life can continue, are the kind of national preparedness that cannot be measured solely in equipment or contingency plans.

Sometimes diplomacy fails, despite best efforts to avoid war. Future shocks will always be a possibility. This alone is a strong argument that preparedness and fortitude should not have to be rediscovered each time trouble arrives. Such attitudes must become permanent features of national life. The UAE has shown what it can do under pressure, but its next achievement should be to ensure that each test leaves it better equipped than the one before.