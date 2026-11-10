How the Gulf can collectively unlock the promise of solar power

The Gulf’s ambitions to become a global leader in solar energy are gaining attention. The International Energy Agency’s Renewables 2026 report, published as the Cop31 global climate summit gets under way in Turkey, offers an encouraging picture of the region’s potential.

Renewable energy in the Middle East, the IEA says, is forecast to triple by 2031, with solar power accounting for much of that expansion. For its part, the UAE – which receives on average 3,568 hours of sunshine a year – is projected to become the world’s largest generator of solar electricity per capita. Neighbouring Saudi Arabia is expected to increase its renewable energy expansion fivefold. Oman and Qatar are also forecast to rank among the world’s leading solar electricity producers.

These are impressive achievements. Countries that can generate more of their own electricity from renewable sources will be better placed to meet rising demand and diversify their economies. However, there is a case for looking beyond national targets and rankings.

The Gulf’s electricity systems remain largely organised around individual national markets. Greater co-operation and interoperability could unlock opportunities for cross-border electricity trading, shared infrastructure and more efficient use of renewable generation.

Solar power is promising but not a cast-iron solution to all energy problems, even in a region as sun-soaked as the Gulf. It is not available in equal measure at every hour of the day, making storage and the ability to move electricity between markets increasingly important. A more integrated regional electricity market would help countries balance supply and demand, and improve resilience.

Quote There is a case for looking beyond national targets and rankings

There is a wider regional dimension, too. Morocco and Egypt have also made significant commitments to renewable energy, underlining the potential for a broader network of partnerships spanning North Africa and the Middle East. Greater connectivity could eventually help turn these separate national ambitions into a more coherent regional energy strategy.

Such integration would require careful planning. It must also take account of the security of the infrastructure on such a transition would depend. Recent efforts to redesign Gulf power plants to withstand drone attacks are a reminder that energy security can no longer be considered separately from physical security. As renewable generation expands, protecting grids and transmission networks will become just as important as building new capacity.

The Gulf has the resources and potential to become a major force in the global energy transition. The next step would be to recognise that this opportunity is bigger than any one country.