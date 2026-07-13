Trust sits at the heart of the UAE-US bilateral relationship

In a powerful affirmation of their deepening strategic relationship, the US on Friday announced a “significant upgrade” to the UAE’s status as an ally under its so-called Export Administration Regulations. This upgrade paves the way for smoother transfers to the UAE of advanced American military equipment, satellites, spacecraft, artificial intelligence technologies and energy solutions. It also eases restrictions on drone programmes.

According to a statement released by the US Department of Commerce, the move is a recognition of the UAE’s role as a Major Defence Partner to Washington, its support in advancing US national security interests and – notably – its commitment to “preventing the diversion and misuse of sensitive US technology”.

That last clause is particularly instructive as it captures an important value at the heart of the continuously evolving UAE-US relationship: trust.

For years the export of advanced American technologies – especially those with defence or dual-use applications – has been subject to increasingly stringent controls in an era of intensifying strategic competition. The US has made reliability, transparency and security core conditions for determining which country gains access to those technologies that will define the coming decades.

The UAE’s upgrade is a clear signal from Washington that it lives up to all three. This shouldn’t come as a surprise seeing as the two countries have worked hard to put in place a framework of trust, involving a number of compliance mechanisms.

Quote For the US, a trusted partner in a vital region strengthens its technological edge and economic security

In February, Abu Dhabi’s technology holding group G42 agreed to set up a tracking system to ensure that US-made AI chips it has access to don’t end up in the wrong hands or get used for unapproved purposes. In May, the UAE received its first shipment of Nvidia’s most advanced chips – the outcome of a long approval process. And last week, G42 deepened its arrangement with Microsoft to keep sensitive AI data inside the UAE, under protections that both governments can verify.

Friday’s announcement reflects a broader strategic alignment. As the two countries navigate an era defined by AI, energy transitions and geopolitical shifts, the enhanced export status serves both countries’ interests.

For the UAE, it opens up new avenues for joint research and development, expanded trade and innovation that will drive diversification and prosperity. The country’s recent inclusion in US-led alliances like Pax Silica and agreements on critical minerals and rare earths cement its place in secure technology supply chains. This and the removal of licensing friction on chips enable its ambitions to become a builder – and not just a buyer – of future, particularly AI-related, technologies.

As for the US, a trusted partner in a vital region strengthens its technological edge and economic security.

The broader economic context certainly matters here. Even amid the Iran war, the UAE has reaffirmed the $1.4 trillion investment pledge it made to Washington more than a year ago. The US-UAE Business Council reports more than $100 billion in deals since US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Emirates last May. Bilateral trade hit $34.4 billion in 2024. And an $8 billion air-defence sale was fast-tracked in March.

It’s clear that the UAE and US are together building a future in which technology, security and economic ambition converge for the benefit of both peoples. This is a partnership, then, that’s bound to grow even more consequential in the years ahead.