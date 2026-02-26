Public health is behind the UAE's changing drugs market

Although commonly associated with modern medicine, the humble pill has been with humanity for thousands of years. Records from ancient Egypt refer to early tablets made with dough, honey or grease. Pills in medieval times would be coated in spices or even silver and gold to make them easier to swallow.

Modern science has made major leaps since then – and as a consequence the sheer number of tablets and other medicines taken daily has sky-rocketed.

According to data published last year by the Iqvia Institute for Human Data Science, the global use of medicines grew by 14 per cent over the past five years and is expected to bring annual use to 3.7 trillion daily doses by the end of the decade.

This reliance on medicines is such that when availability is disrupted, the consequences can be severe. One example is the Covid-19 pandemic, which upended global medical supply chains and forced governments to move swiftly to head off crisis-level shortages. The UAE successfully navigated this challenge and is taking further steps to make sure such interruptions don’t happen again.

This week, the Emirates Drug Establishment announced new regulations requiring pharmaceutical companies to appoint more than one authorised agent for each medical product in the country. It is hoped the new system will mitigate the risk of supply-chain disruptions caused by emergencies or operational challenges. But curbing drug monopolies could have other benefits.

Opening the way to increased competition may widen the range of treatment options available to patients, as well as lower prices overall. As drug companies vie for the market, the quality of medical storage and transport could also rise.

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the NMC Royal Hospital DIP in Dubai. The pandemic upended global medical supply chains and forced governments to move swiftly to head off crisis-level shortages. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

In economic terms, the change will help to attract investment into this vital sector and boost the Emirates’ competitiveness on the global market. According to Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EDE, pharmaceutical investment “is one of the UAE’s key strengths at both the regional and global levels, positioning the country as a major destination for investment flows, now and in the future”.

Tackling monopolies is a move that will contribute to the UAE’s considerable reputation for accessible and reliable healthcare. With major cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai already home to accredited international hospitals, and the country regularly hosting regional events such as the World Health Expo and the Future Health Summit, supporting a responsive and accessible market for medicines and medical products is a major step forward.

Certainly, there is a delicate balance to be struck. By having more than one agent for each product, there is a chance pharma companies may face more stringent regulatory and reporting requirements. But with focused oversight and implementation, this move will make public health stronger and more secure.