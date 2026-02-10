A secure Syria depends on the EU's repatriation of ISIS suspects

Historic links, geographical proximity and political expedience make Europe a natural partner to Syria in its post-war reconstruction efforts. Yet despite resetting relations with the new leadership in Damascus shortly after the regime of president Bashar Al Assad fell in December 2024, the EU has largely struggled to build on its promising start, particularly in the economic realm.

Multi-front threats to Syria’s internal security remain the biggest hurdle for the continent’s companies keen to invest there. But while it’s in the 27-nation bloc’s economic interest to help Damascus tackle these threats, it will require Brussels making a significant course correction on a long-time policy.

The EU was among the first entities to begin lifting sanctions against post-Assad Syria. Its efforts to revive a co-operation agreement with Damascus promised access to European markets. It also pledged to establish a “technical assistance hub” in the Syrian capital aimed at strengthening the country’s civil service.

Last month, a delegation led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa underscored Syria’s reconstruction as vital to the continent’s own stability. With more than $722 million in aid committed for 2026-2027, the EU positioned itself as a key partner in organising the safe, voluntary return of millions of Syrian refugees – a strategic imperative amid Europe’s migration pressures.

Some of this momentum has faltered, however, hampered by Syria’s own legacy issues but also what critics call the overly risk-averse stance of the Europeans. Recent clashes between the Syrian armed forces and the Kurdish-led armed group, the Syrian Democratic Forces, in the north-east prompted German bankers to cancel a delegation to Damascus, derailing efforts to reintegrate the country’s financial system globally.

Similarly, an Italian firm secured a tender for a Syrian port but opted for remote management, fearing on-ground risks. The consequences are evident: from Damascus Airport to Tartus port and the energy sector, companies from elsewhere – notably regional actors – are swiftly claiming opportunities, leaving Europe on the sidelines.

This caution stems partly from Syria’s unresolved security threats, chiefly ISIS. But this is where the EU needs to be more pro-active.

Several member-states are involved in the US-led global coalition to defeat the terrorist group. Yet their intransigence over the issue of repatriating their own citizens – who joined the terrorist group in its early days before being detained in camps and prisons in Syria after the collapse of the so-called caliphate – exacerbates the country’s instability.

The challenge for the EU is partly legal. Prosecuting returnees is difficult due to lack of evidence and the absence of laws against joining foreign terrorist groups in some countries during the early years of the conflict. Some have argued that leaving them in Syria prevents potential attacks at home. Mainstream politicians also fear a backlash from far-right rivals, should they move on the issue. Yet, they should be advocating for judicial resolutions to those accused of significant crimes.

Moreover, experts have suggested that repatriating and prosecuting these citizens will enable better monitoring, thereby mitigating domestic threats to Europe from potential escapes or radicalisation in Syria’s overcrowded camps. It is this logic that has guided Iraq to not only take back its own nationals but also those from other countries.

Baghdad has framed its decision as a commitment to resolving the ISIS threat, with a view to “moving from being a country shaped by the repercussions of conflict to one actively contributing to the architecture of what comes after it”, as Farhad Alaaldin, foreign affairs adviser to the Prime Minister of Iraq, recently wrote in The National.

With ISIS posing a great challenge to Syrian stability, with consequences for the rest of the world, European leaders can no longer afford to keep their heads buried under the sand.

By following a regional lead and upholding shared international responsibility, Europe may end up serving its own economic ambitions and helping create the conditions necessary for Syria’s long-term security and prosperity.