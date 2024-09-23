We need a UN fit for the current world order

In the months since the UN General assembly was last convened, in the autumn of 2023, the number of issues dominating the international agenda has only increased. Conflicts in Sudan and Ukraine were already dire. Adding to the list of tragedies is Hamas’s attack last October, and Israel's war in Gaza that has left more than 41,400 Palestinians dead and more than double that number injured. There has also been a deadly worsening of Israeli attacks in the West Bank, and the exchange of attacks between Lebanon and Israel. But global leaders meeting in New York on Tuesday know all too well that the world isn't just struggling with wars. The world is confronted with intertwined challenges – of climate, economic insecurity and the very real threat of more pandemics. Yet, in the face of such enormous obstacles, it is clear that the multilateral system is failing to deliver. This is a cause of worry for countries around the world and not just those located close to these crises. Important as it is to focus on the immediate problems, however, it is also crucial that our leaders don't lose sight of some of the longer-term goals. This is because, according to the UN's <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Funstats.un.org%2Fsdgs%2Freport%2F2023%2Fprogress-midpoint%2F&data=05%7C02%7CNButalia%40thenationalnews.com%7Ce3eae438047440d8589a08dcdb114dc2%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638626114571189491%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Zed7KgvmBphopOgCT53nYRhToJFTQlRO2%2FXUF8EgwS4%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank">midpoint review</a> of its 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the world is falling short of meeting critical targets such as eliminating hunger and poverty, providing education and access to sanitation, and delivering on climate action and economic growth. Some notable progress notwithstanding, the world needs a reality check. There are broad-scope, big-ticket issues that need international consensus – on sustainable development and financing better global governance, which includes peace and stability, as well as job opportunities for the youth. In an interview with <i>The National, </i>the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, Mohamed Abushahab, spoke about the urgent need for the international community to use existing governance structures to resolve the great challenges of our time. "We must leverage UN mechanisms to ensure that international humanitarian law is upheld and aid reaches those in need," Mr Abushahab said. Indeed, given the confluence of geopolitical and economic tensions, it is imperative that the UN reclaim its space as a platform for collective action. But doing so would require reform. As Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the General Assembly, wrote in these pages, the current system has limits. Tackling the many challenges, Mr Francis said, requires "a multilateral system that is agile, evolutionary and is well equipped to meet the challenges of the times". Some of the most serious challenges are also among the most intractable. This is due, in part, to the current structure of the UN Security Council and its voting system. The UAE, among other countries, has led calls for<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/05/29/the-uaes-call-for-reforms-in-the-international-order-is-a-bid-for-justice/" target="_blank"> its reform</a>. Given its own success in building consensus, evident at last year's Cop28, it is little wonder that the Emirates and countries like it have a long-held view that changes at the highest level are key to preserving multilateralism. Whether it is reviewing the veto power at the Security Council, or finding ways to diversify funding sources to reduce reliance on member state contributions, there are a number of issues that call for discussions and collective action. Many countries are already in agreement that today's evolving world requires systemic changes inside the UN. The coming week, and the subsequent months, therefore provide the international community with an opportunity to stress once again the importance of the UN and look at ways to ensure it is an institution that is truly fit for the present day.