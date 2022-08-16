The UAE braces for bad weather

From Europe to the Middle East, it has been an intemperate summer. Iraq and Syria have been experiencing particularly extreme dust storms that have at points closed schools, grounded flights and draped entire regions in a thick orange haze. Europe is parched. A number of regions in the UK are going through a drought. Restrictions on water use might remain until the new year. In the south of France, dryness caused a terrible forest fire that led to the evacuation of around 4,000 people. China has seen some of its worst flooding in decades, which has affected 500 million people in the south.

The UAE is also having a turbulent meteorological year. In July there were severe floods in the country's northern emirates, which led to seven deaths. It was the worst flooding in 30 years.

This week, the country is once again facing extreme weather conditions. A safety warning over dust storms was issued in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Visibility on the roads has been significantly lower for two days now. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urged people to be "extremely vigilant", issuing a red alert for parts of the capital. An orange notice was in place for Dubai. Air travel is also being affected. Passengers flying this week are urged to monitor schedules. Disruption might be caused due to poor visibility, although operations remain largely unaffected so far.

Expand Autoplay Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is shrouded on Monday as dusty conditions linger on. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

On top of the dust, the UAE is also expecting heavy rainfall. The NCM has said people should ready themselves for light to moderate precipitation in much of the country. It forecasts heavy amounts across the east and in northern regions and smaller parts of the west.

Fortunately, the latest forecasts are less severe than earlier ones, but vigilance on a personal level will still be necessary. Testing conditions in recent months mean that authorities and a greater share of the public are familiar with managing weather crises. The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, for example, quickly opened temporary accommodation with the potential to house thousands during the flooding at the beginning of the summer. Roads and properties were then quickly rebuilt, and police from all over the country, as well as many volunteers, were drafted in to help.

But there is only so much that planning can do. Real safety comes when people take responsibility for their actions in adverse conditions, learn how to protect themselves and listen to those trying to make the country safer. For example, at the beginning of August, Abu Dhabi police issued a safety plea to the public after a driver crashed in Al Ain while taking photos of flooding. Rain and reduced visibility require more attention on the road, not less.

If the two combine, as is quite possible in the days ahead, even more caution is needed, indeed, it might get to the point when drivers should consider avoiding non-essential trips. Other sensible precautions include limiting time outdoors when the dust is bad, taking particular care of elderly residents and those with weaker immune systems.

It is not possible to control the weather. But it is possible for governments to plan how to respond. Even more crucially, people can learn how best to protects themselves. The clouds will pass, but new ones will come. The more people take responsibility for themselves the less daunting they will be.