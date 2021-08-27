The UAE's solidarity with Afghanistan

A sprawling complex complete with residential, medical, childcare and prayer facilities, the Emirates Humanitarian City, located in Abu Dhabi, was first used last year to house evacuees at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, it houses 8,500 vulnerable Afghans evacuated from their homeland as they wait for permanent settlement in third countries.

Among their number are thousands of women and children, including several individuals who arrived in Abu Dhabi in dire need of medical assistance, which has been provided within the Humanitarian City and at nearby hospitals. Some women have even given birth, officials have said, while other individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been given world-class treatment.

Quote There is a proud tradition in the UAE of offering assistance to those who need it most

Furthermore, more than 39,000 people, including Afghans and citizens of other countries, have been evacuated from Afghanistan by the UAE Air Force since the start of August. It is the single largest humanitarian airlift in Emirati history.

In another move that further shows the UAE's commitment to Afghanistan, on Thursday the UAE announced that at-risk Afghan citizens will be given shelter and support on a longer-term basis. Under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE has begun hosting Afghan families, especially women and children. The emphasis of this initiative is to "extend safety and dignity to these families", according to WAM.

The UAE’s humanitarian efforts this month are the latest in the context of a 20-year commitment to contribute towards a better quality of life for Afghans, and to stand in solidarity with those who want to build a just, humane and tolerant society at home. Their mission has been confronted with monumental obstacles over the past two decades, as war and extremist attacks continue to target innocent civilians.

There is a proud tradition in the UAE of offering assistance to those who need it most. UAE Air Force flights bound for Afghanistan continue to take off from the country’s runways, honouring that tradition. Some of these flights will now bring with them Afghans who will call the UAE their new home. They will be met by a society standing to greet them with open arms, and in its embrace the tradition will be kept alive. UK, French and Australian citizens have been among the evacuees received and taken care of by the UAE.

This is part of a wider UAE ethos of giving to those most at need. In the past decade, the UAE has distributed more than Dh206 billion in international aid from 2010 to 2021, the latest government figures show. The country has ranked as the world’s leading development aid donor for four consecutive years, and second and fourth during the same period in other years.

Providing support to Afghan families and ensuring their safety in their hour of need, in addition to the monumental evacuation efforts over the past couple of weeks, is a hallmark of Emirati generosity and solidarity.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

