Raisi wants to build trust at home. Can he do so abroad?

The history of the Islamic Republic of Iran is one defined by being outside global political norms and pursuing hardline domestic agendas. However, like all new political leaders, Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, who comes into power on Thursday, has an early window to open a new, more positive chapter if he chooses.

It is unlikely to happen. Mr Raisi has throughout his career been loyal to the most conservative elements in the establishment. He has consistently advocated economic isolation and a "resistance economy". He is accused of overseeing the executions of thousands of opposition activists in the 1980s.

Yet, he enters office admitting the need to reverse dwindling public trust in the regime. The rest of the establishment, fearful of rising anger at home, is behaving similarly. Hassan Rouhani, the outgoing president, has said his administration “did not tell part of the truth” at points, even asking for "forgiveness and mercy" from the public. And Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is now on record saying the public are not to blame for current protests, a striking observation from the ultimate authority of a system that has suppressed protests, including during today's unrest.

Water shortages are a key reason behind the latest round of protests in Iran. AFP

Just like at home, Iran is running up a trust deficit abroad. This week, Israel, the UK and the US have accused it of a deadly drone attack on an oil tanker that killed two people. Such events are happening as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers a return to the 2015 nuclear deal. Carrying out lethal attacks at the same time would make Tehran's presence at negotiations seem like a diplomatic facade.

It might not be able to rely on western tolerance for long. Washington's patience is being tested, and parties are rightfully sceptical that Tehran is willing to change its behaviour. Mr Raisi, even if he does desire progress, is chained to institutions that do not want compromise any time soon. The National has reported on a recent report from the British think tank The Tony Blair Institute, which outlines the ongoing and complex threat posed by the country's inherently destabilising Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Mr Raisi has close links with the group. Diverging from their agenda will be hard.

A return to the terms of the 2015 deal would not help the Middle East. A more comprehensive one is needed to truly stabilise the region. But Tehran would still profit from a stricter agreement. The priority of re-establishing trust with its citizens is closely linked with its foreign policy, which dictates how much Iran is able to re-join the global economic order, easing inflation and sanctions and, therefore, poverty at home. It might also be necessary for its domestic security. As neighbouring Afghanistan deteriorates, regional diplomacy, not isolation, will protect Iranians from potential fallout.

The new government is right to talk about building trust with its people. It remains to be seen whether it is able to do so at home and abroad.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The Limehouse Golem

Company Profile Founder: Omar Onsi Launched: 2018 Employees: 35 Financing stage: Seed round ($12 million) Investors: B&Y, Phoenician Funds, M1 Group, Shorooq Partners

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

