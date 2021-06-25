The tricky question of over-reliance on energy subsidies is hard to answer

All six GCC countries have traditionally extended generous energy subsidies to citizens and residents alike, but what is the best way forward for such allowances?

Since 1996, the electricity tariff in Kuwait has remained at two fils per kWh. The UAE, meanwhile, bears 85 per cent of the power and water production costs for Emiratis and 50 per cent for foreigners. The cost of diesel is so low in Oman that trucks regularly cross the border to fill up.

It is hard to make the case for such generous subsidies to remain in place in the long-term, particularly in the light of rising consumption and population increase.

Chatham House, the London-based independent policy institute, has reported that Gulf countries together consume more energy than the whole of Africa. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Saudi Arabia home consumption is rising by seven per cent per year. The cost of subsidising these increasing energy needs inevitably falls upon the government of that country.

In 2011, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated the cost of energy subsidies at anywhere between nine and 28 per cent of government revenues in the Gulf.

But the bottom line is that oil is a finite resource (and income stream) for all of the Gulf countries.

Many in the region are already profoundly aware of this: Bahrain proposed an increase in diesel prices a month ago. Kuwait is planning to cut its subsidies on petroleum, water and electricity. The UAE has also discussed revising its programme of subsidies.

But, even if there is a general feeling that energy subsidies are unsustainable at their current levels, wholesale cuts are not advisable either.

As one expert put it, “The removal of oil subsidies in the short-term could severely hit the competitiveness of the economy and drive down economic activity, while resulting in increased prices of all goods and materials due to higher production and transportation costs …This could lead to stagflation.” Politically too, any dramatic fluctuation in the cost of living would be very tricky.

Abdullah Al-Shayji, political science faculty chief at the Kuwait University explains the complexity of the issue in his country: “Kuwaitis will cope with anything, but don’t come too close to their wallets.”

To date then, the GCC countries have largely circumvented this issue, but is it time to make a painful decision to avoid a future economic debacle?

Too much government support, in the form of subsidies, is moving the GCC not just towards over-consumption, but has also slowly created a culture of dependency. This should give cause for major concern.

A key benefit of lowering energy subsidies would be the freeing up of more oil revenue to fund the creation of a more complete knowledge-based economy.

Not only is this needed to fuel the sustainable development of the Arab people and the region, but also so that the legacy of oil amounts to something more than a lost opportunity.

Arshiah Parween is a freelance journalist

Results 4pm: Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Emblem Storm, Oisin Murphy (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 4.35pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Wildman Jack, Fernando Jara, Doug O’Neill. 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Matterhorn, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.30pm: Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Loxley, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

RESULTS Lightweight (female)

Sara El Bakkali bt Anisha Kadka

Bantamweight

Mohammed Adil Al Debi bt Moaz Abdelgawad

Welterweight

Amir Boureslan bt Mahmoud Zanouny

Featherweight

Mohammed Al Katheeri bt Abrorbek Madaminbekov

Super featherweight

Ibrahem Bilal bt Emad Arafa

Middleweight

Ahmed Abdolaziz bt Imad Essassi

Bantamweight (female)

Ilham Bourakkadi bt Milena Martinou

Welterweight

Mohamed Mardi bt Noureddine El Agouti

Middleweight

Nabil Ouach bt Ymad Atrous

Welterweight

Nouredine Samir bt Marlon Ribeiro

Super welterweight

Brad Stanton bt Mohamed El Boukhari

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



Wayne Rooney's career Everton (2002-2004) Appearances: 48

Goals: 17

Manchester United (2004-2017) Appearances: 496

Goals: 253

England (2003-) Appearances: 119

Goals: 53

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

