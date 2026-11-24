Close to 20 per cent of Spaniards are poised to back a far-right party in the general election due at the end of the month, according to the latest polls.

This will be confirmation that the rise of the Vox party is here to stay and, potentially, a wider entry point into Europe for its nationalistic style of politics.

With less than six months to go, the French presidential election seems increasingly likely to produce a government from the far right as well. Meanwhile, lurking in the background is the fact that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has led exactly such a government in Italy since 2022.

For Europe, the Spanish election seems likely to result in a breakthrough deal between the centre-right conservatives and Vox, a rising party on their right flank, to form a coalition government.

For Spain itself, the Vox party phenomenon provides a sharp contrast with the leadership on offer from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has been in power since 2018. The ousting of Mr Sanchez would remove a progressive style of leadership from one of the biggest European players. Take the example of how he has co-ordinated and led the European approach to Gaza since 2023. It is a coalition of countries anchored by Spain that has sought to put ties between the EU and Israel, including the association agreement that boosts trade links, on the line.

The cluster of countries at the EU level have been able to ensure that Brussels has taken a policy of pressure on Israel as its primary response to the tens of thousands of deaths in the war and unrelenting hardship suffered by the entire Gaza population. Ever since Spain provided recognition of the State of Palestine in 2024, Vox leader Santiago Abascal has demanded a 180-degree turn in that policy in favour of Israel.

If Mr Sanchez is ousted, the new Spanish government would be led by Partido Popular, the conventional conservatives, but it would need a coalition with Vox to ensure its majority.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has led her government since 2022. AFP Show caption: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has led her government…

At the European level, Mr Abascal leads the Patriots for Europe parliamentary faction that already has a strong role in governments in Italy and Czech Republic as well as with the French frontrunner Marine Le Pen’s National Rally.

A pivot in the direction of foreign policy seems inevitable even if the prime minister is the Partido Popular’s very conventional Alberto Nunez Feijoo, backed by Vox votes.

One area that will certainly see change is that of migration, where the Sanchez government has sought to absorb the pressure on Spain’s borders by processing those who gain access to its territory, especially in the North African enclaves and the Canary Islands.

The tone of the Sanchez government has always been to treat the migrant crisis as a human tragedy, even though it has also conducted mass deportations.

It has clashed with Ms Meloni, who has both pioneered offshore processing of arrivals and naval-led response to the exodus from Libya and other Southern Mediterranean nations.

The only debate of the Spanish election campaign has seen Mr Feijoo promise to turn his attention to a more robust stance on migration.

The left-wing signal sent by Madrid on defence spending is also likely to change after Mr Sanchez openly dissented from US President Donald Trump’s demand that Nato member states increase their military budgets to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product.

While Ms Meloni has also banned the US from using Italian bases for the Iran war operations, a new Spanish government is likely to reverse Mr Sanchez’s stance to something more like the British permissions for defensive operations.

With diplomats in Paris scrambling to improve contacts with Ms Le Pen party, the real point of breakthrough is the upcoming French presidential election. Its second stage head-to-head battle could feature the far right against the far left for the first time. That would be bound to deliver a radical outcome for the French.

French presidential frontrunner Marine Le Pen. AFP Show caption: French presidential frontrunner Marine Le Pen. AFP

It would also set the clock ticking on the rise of the Alternative for Germany party in Berlin’s corridors of power. It is, of course, far from certain that this constellation can indeed come together in ways that are currently projected.

The real issue with seeing the far right move into power in governments across Europe is what it would do to the EU as force multiplier for each nation. The nationalists are, by definition, bound to assert their own countries’ interests and cut the Brussels bureaucracy down to size. Yet a tale from Spain shows how they act in concert, too.

One reason Vox is doing so well is that the Catalan right-wing party is refusing to campaign in the general election. Not all of its supporters will boycott the vote though; they will lend their support to the Spanish nationalists to do better at the national level.

Just as Mr Sanchez found that he can make common cause for progressives across Europe, so too the will nationalists collude with counterparts to further their agenda.

Italy under the cautious Ms Meloni will be the place to watch. She is already an outlier in some areas, such as her dedicated support for Ukraine and, to an extent, on Gaza and Iran.

If the shift against centrist and establishment parties in Europe’s big governments reaches a motherlode of nations, then the outlook could be much more radical than currently expected.