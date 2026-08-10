Somewhere in a lab, right now, an engineer is deliberately breaking something. Perhaps a chip destined for a car’s braking system, or the firmware inside a device that will sit in a million homes. They are looking for the flaw before anyone else finds it – the loose thread a criminal group or a hostile state could pull.

You will never read about the attacks this prevents. That is the strange nature of such work: when it succeeds, nothing happens. A security laboratory is a country’s immune system and, like an immune system, you tend to notice it only when it fails.

For decades, technology has been tested and certified in neat compartments. Hardware engineers checked the hardware, software teams the software and network specialists the network. Attackers never respected those boxes, and now the boxes themselves have dissolved. A modern product is a stack, not a component. Silicon, firmware, operating systems, applications, radios, cloud services and, increasingly, an AI model, are all folded into one object. The most dangerous vulnerabilities live in the seams between these layers.

Consider BlackLotus, the first malware that in 2023 defeated the boot protections of a fully patched Windows machine. It hides beneath the operating system, where most software defences cannot see, and it survives a reinstall. Test the software alone and you miss it entirely. Catching it means understanding the whole stack at once: chaining a weakness in a radio protocol to a foothold in firmware to control of the entire device, exactly as state-sponsored adversaries do. A lab that cannot follow those chains is inspecting a fortress one brick at a time while the enemy walks through the gate.

Three threats already cast long shadows over the next decade. The first is offense at machine speed. Last year, autonomous systems competing in America’s Darpa AI Cyber Challenge sifted through more than 50 million lines of code and found 18 genuine, previously unknown vulnerabilities in real software. This took under an hour each on average and cost $150 (Dh550) apiece. The economics of finding flaws are being rewritten, and they will not favour the defender by default.

The second is AI systems as targets in their own right. As models are wired into agents that can act – for example, send mail, move money or change records – the prompt itself becomes an attack surface. Last year, researchers showed a single crafted email could silently make a mainstream corporate AI assistant leak internal data, with no click required.

The third threat is quieter – and existential. A sufficiently powerful quantum computer will break much of today’s encryption, and adversaries are already harvesting encrypted data to decrypt later. That is why the US finalised the first post-quantum encryption standards in 2024, and why migration must begin now, not when the machine arrives.

AI, meanwhile, cuts both ways. It is a new adversary’s tool, but also our force multiplier. It helps our people reverse-engineer binaries, write fuzzing harnesses and triage forensic evidence at a scale no team could match by hand. That is the line that will not move: AI raises our productivity, never our accountability. A machine can find a flaw. Deciding what it means, and what a nation should do about it, remains stubbornly human.

Here is the argument that matters most: you cannot outsource the ability to know whether the technology your nation runs on can be trusted.

This is already written into how the world works. Under the international Common Criteria arrangement, nations mutually recognise one another’s security evaluations only up to a modest level. Above it, every country must do the work itself. That is why several governments have built dedicated national facilities to examine, at the level of silicon and source code, the technology their critical infrastructure depends on. Time and again, that hands-on scrutiny has surfaced engineering defects and vulnerabilities that no certificate or paperwork would ever have revealed.

Those experiences carry a second lesson – independence matters as much as capability. An evaluation funded or influenced by the party being evaluated must work constantly to prove its objectivity. Sovereign capability removes that compromise: a lab funded and controlled by the nation is one that can tell it the truth. It lets a country choose, on its own terms, to trust a technology, to mitigate its weaknesses, or to refuse it altogether. This is an option a nation without its own lab simply does not possess.

Quote A security laboratory does not announce itself. It sits quietly beneath the systems a modern nation depends upon

The investment case follows. The equipment is expensive and the people rarer still, but the alternative costs more. The average data breach cost $4.88 million, according to a 2024 IBM study. With connected devices heading from roughly 20 billion toward 40 billion by 2030, the cost of not being able to see inside our own technology only grows. Sovereignty does not mean isolation – the best labs are deeply networked with universities, industry and trusted international partners – but the crown-jewel judgment stays at home.

I write this from a country that has chosen to build that capability. The UAE set out a national cybersecurity strategy in 2019, established a federal Cyber Security Council in 2020, and in 2023 the Technology Innovation Institute in Abu Dhabi opened the region’s first hardware-security research labs, performing exactly the side-channel analysis, fault injection and reverse engineering described here. The lesson is not that the Emirates is unique. The ingredients are known and repeatable: sustained investment, a deliberate talent pipeline and open partnership with the best in the world.

A security laboratory does not announce itself. It sits quietly beneath the systems a modern nation depends upon – the power, the water, the networks and the device in every pocket. It keeps them honest. The nations that build the capability to see inside their own machines will be the ones that stay resilient in a world where everything is connected, and anything connected can be attacked.