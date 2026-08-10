UAE thwarts cyber attacks on aviation, energy and education sectors

The UAE has thwarted organised cyber attacks on the aviation, energy and education sectors.

The advanced attacks were dealt with proactively and the hacking attempts were contained before any systems or services could be compromised, the Cyber ​​Security Council emphasised.

It said the attacks included attempts to breach digital systems and infrastructure, the targeting of operational accounts and data, and targeted phishing campaigns. They also attempted to exploit users as entry points to their targets.

But cyber security teams detected and repelled these attacks, tracked their paths and took the necessary measures to neutralise them and prevent their spread.

Boosting national defences

Last month, the UAE foiled a series of “sophisticated cyber attacks” on the financial sector, ensuring there was no disruption to services.

In May, the country launched the UAE Cyber Factory, an initiative aimed at strengthening the nation’s defences against such attacks. The programme was established by the council with its strategic partner CPX Holding.

The Cyber Factory is tasked with designing and developing the next generation of cyber security capabilities through advanced programmes, technology and AI-powered systems.

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of cyber security for the UAE government, said the factory positioned the country as a global centre for advanced cyber security and a digital power shaping the future of the industry.

“In the face of rising global challenges, the UAE stands as a leading model that not only protects but also innovates and leads by developing advanced technologies capable of detecting, preventing and deterring cyber threats effectively,” he said.