UAE thwarts wave of 'sophisticated cyber attacks' on financial sector

The UAE has foiled a series of "sophisticated cyber attacks" on the financial sector, ensuring there was no disruption to services.

The country's Cyber Security Council said the threats targeted digital systems and technical infrastructure through phishing campaigns and the use of malicious software. It added that the attacks were detected and contained in line with the country's national cyber security protocols.

The council warned that cyber criminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence to develop more advanced techniques. It said the wave of attacks highlighted the evolving cyber challenges faced by the financial sector.

Cyber monitoring and incident response teams are working round the clock to identify, analyse and respond to such incidents, the council added.

The authority issued a renewed call for all organisations to comply with national cyber security policies and regulations, bolster preventive security measures, update their systems and report any suspicious activity through official channels.

Boosting national defences

In May, the country launched the UAE Cyber Factory, an initiative aimed at strengthening the nation’s defences against such attacks. The programme was established by the council in co-operation with its strategic partner CPX Holding.

The Cyber Factory is tasked with designing and developing the next generation of cyber security capabilities through advanced programmes, technology and AI-powered systems.

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of cyber security for the UAE government, said the factory positioned the country as a global centre for advanced cyber security and a digital power shaping the future of the industry.

“In the face of rising global challenges, the UAE stands as a leading model that not only protects but also innovates and leads by developing advanced technologies capable of detecting, preventing and deterring cyber threats effectively,” he said.