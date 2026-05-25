The UAE is built for permanence, and patient capital should act accordingly

“Be patient. If you are with us, you will find partners in Abu Dhabi.” Those were the words Khaled Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, offered me in December, when I sought his counsel on establishing our investment firm in the UAE. They proved prescient. In the months that followed – marked by regional tension and uncertainty – his advice became our guiding principle. When others pulled back, we stayed and doubled down.

My first professional assignment brought me to the Arabian Peninsula in 1997, working for Shell International. At the time, the UAE felt like a country whose leadership had already drawn the blueprint for what it intended to become and was laying its foundations with quiet determination . The population stood at around 2.5 million, the economy was largely oil-dependent, and the skylines were modest. But something harder to quantify was already present: a conviction that oil was a starting point, not a destiny.

Those foundations have held and then some. The UAE today is home to more than 11 million people from more than 200 nationalities, its economy has moved decisively beyond hydrocarbons and its institutions carry genuine global weight. Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President, once remarked to me that what other nations have taken generations to build, the UAE has achieved in decades. This is because the vision was clear, values were consistent and the leadership never confused short-term pressures with long-term direction.

Regional tensions have brought the UAE and its neighbours into the global spotlight. For some investors, the instinct has been one of caution. But it is in periods of geopolitical noise that an economy’s true fundamentals reveal themselves. The UAE’s diversification, its institutional foundations, its rule of law and its appetite for building have not paused. Its sovereign wealth institutions represent one of the highest concentrations of long-term capital in the world, and they are deploying it with flexibility and sophistication. To pull back now would be to misread both the moment and the market.

The era of informal wealth structures – guided by personal relationships and rudimentary investment systems – is drawing to a close. As family offices contend with expanding scale and looming intergenerational transitions, families and institutions across the region are building formal governance frameworks modelled on the world’s great endowments: institutionalising their wealth and establishing the structures needed to deploy capital with purpose across generations. It is the UAE’s global vision that has set the pace, creating the regulatory, cultural and infrastructural conditions for capital to be governed with the discipline that long-term sustainability demands.

Quote To pull back now would be to misread both the moment and the market

In three decades of living and working in this region, I have learnt to distinguish between volatility and genuine vulnerability. The investors who have shaped this region are those who could make the same distinction – who read the signal through the noise and had the conviction to act before certainty arrived. These are not the perspectives of an outside observer. As a resident of Abu Dhabi, I have watched the UAE navigate successive periods of difficulty from within its capital, and what I have witnessed has only deepened my confidence. The UAE’s response to the current moment has been measured and assured, consistent with a country that governs for the long term rather than the news cycle.

The news cycle over the coming months will likely remain focused on regional turbulence and geopolitical risk. What it is equally likely to miss are the systemic responses already underway. These include the expansion of pipeline and port capacity to bypass supply bottlenecks, the rewiring of regional trade corridors and continued investment in the infrastructure underpinning artificial intelligence, renewable energy, life sciences and tourism. The UAE’s decision to exit Opec is perhaps the clearest expression of this strategic logic: having invested in production capacity that exceeds what Opec’s framework can accommodate, the UAE has chosen to deploy it on its own terms .

The UAE continues to demonstrate a rare convergence of visionary leadership, rule of law, deep capital markets, world-class talent and a strategic position between East and West. It possesses an entrepreneurial energy that is entirely its own – and its vision remains bright. This is a region built for permanence, not just convenience.