Sheikh Khaled's Beijing visit affirms UAE-China ties in a troubled world

From April 12 to 14, at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, paid a visit to China. This was his first official visit as Crown Prince to a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and he is also the highest-ranking leader from the Arab world received by China in 2026 till now. Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Sheikh Khaled; Premier Li Qiang held talks with Sheikh Khaled and both witnessed the signing of multiple co-operation documents in key fields. This is a major event in bilateral relations between the UAE and China, especially important given the current international and regional landscape. This visit enhanced political mutual trust, advanced win-win co-operation between the two countries and contributed greater stability to a turbulent world. As the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, it was my honour to participate in the reception of the visiting delegation in Beijing.

Two years ago, also at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, President Xi described China-UAE relations as "setting a new model for relations between China and Arab countries in the new era" and President Sheikh Mohamed referred to China as his "second home". The friendship and vision of the two leaders have provided the most solid political foundation for bilateral relations.

This visit is reflective of that exchange. With a red carpet laid out and ceremonial guards standing at attention as high-level protocol, China demonstrated its regard for the distinguished delegation from the UAE. China always attaches high importance to growing relations with the UAE. To cement and elevate China-UAE relations is the firm commitment of both sides and meets the aspiration of both peoples. President Xi expressed that China stands ready to work with the UAE toward a more solid, resilient and dynamic comprehensive strategic partnership. Sheikh Khaled stated that the UAE-China relationship is long-standing and built on deep roots. The two countries have always respected and trusted each other, and shared extensive common interests, and the UAE prioritises developing relations with China in its foreign policy. Both sides demonstrated a high degree of mutual trust, sending a clear signal to the world: no matter how the situation changes, China-UAE relations remain rock-solid.

Upon my initial arrival in Abu Dhabi, I saw a bustling scene of towering cranes and busy construction sites, and Chinese builders contributing vitality to the city. China has been the UAE's largest trading partner for 10 consecutive years, with bilateral trade reaching $108 billion in 2025. The UAE is the largest investor in China among Middle Eastern countries. China's 15th Five-Year Plan aligns closely with the UAE’s 2031 and 2071 visions.

As Premier Li stated, China is willing to continue working hand in hand with the UAE on the path of common development. This visit further propelled bilateral co-operation from "complementary factors" to "synergistic development". Premier Li and Sheikh Khaled witnessed the signing of several co-operation documents in the fields of agriculture, science, technology and medicine. China proposed to solidify energy co-operation – including further exploring the potential of energy storage, hydrogen energy and new energy vehicles – and welcome increased UAE investment in China in areas such as artificial intelligence and the digital economy. It also proposed strengthening connectivity and financial co-operation. The China-UAE business promotion conference was successfully held, and 24 MOUs were signed between the two sides. China-UAE co-operation brings tangible benefits to both peoples, enhances the resilience of bilateral relations and creates opportunities for global development.

Quote No matter how the situation changes, China-UAE relations remain rock-solid

The conflict in Iran looms over the Middle East. During the high-level visit, President Xi made four propositions on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. The first is to stay committed to the principle of peaceful co-existence. The Gulf states are close neighbours. It is important to support the Gulf states and to work to build a common, comprehensive, co-operative and sustainable security architecture of the Middle East and the Gulf region, consolidating the foundation for peaceful co-existence.

The second is to stay committed to the principle of national sovereignty. Sovereignty serves as a foundation for all countries, especially developing countries, to survive and thrive, and it must not be violated. The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the Gulf states should be earnestly respected, and the safety of their personnel, facilities and institutions vigorously safeguarded.

Third, the world must remain committed to the principle of international rule of law. We should safeguard the authority of international rule of law, reject selective application and prevent the world from returning to the law of the jungle. It is important to firmly uphold the international system with the UN, the international order based on international law and the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN.

Finally, the world must commit to a balanced approach to development and security. Security is a prerequisite for development, and development serves as a safeguard of security. All sides should work to create a sound environment for and bring positive energy to the development of the Gulf states. China stands ready to share with the Gulf countries new opportunities through Chinese modernisation, and work with them to nurture a fertile ground for regional development and security.

The more tension from the regional situation, the more China and the UAE should strengthen communication and enhance mutual trust, highlighting the strategic significance of bilateral relations. Sheikh Khaled's visit carries important significance beyond the bilateral scope, demonstrating our commitment to counter international and regional uncertainties with a stable China-UAE relationship, and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled's wisdom and vision left a deep impression on me. As the Chinese saying goes, "Spring blossoms, and autumn harvests." This springtime visit will surely yield more fruitful results in the future. Let us join hands to sail towards the future, making China-UAE co-operation the most certain course in an uncertain world, and jointly writing a new chapter of peace, development and results.