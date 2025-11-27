Could Pakistan ever help Iran against Israel?

As two Muslim-majority neighbours with historic ties, Iran and Pakistan are no strangers to bilateral visits. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Islamabad back in August, meeting with his counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari. But this week’s visit to Pakistan by Iran’s national security adviser, Ali Larijani, carries special weight.

Mr Larijani occupies a particular place in the Iranian establishment. Much of Iran’s political class has been divided over its international orientation, with reformists and centrists often looking to the West, while many hardliners put their hopes on growing military ties with Russia or China.

A conservative centrist, Mr Larijani is thought to somewhat straddle this divide. He is close to West-facing factions of the Iranian establishment, such as former president Hassan Rouhani, but also sees value in Iran’s ties to Beijing and Moscow. In his few months in the job, he has visited Russia, Belarus and Lebanon, trying to show Iran as defiant following the shocks of its 12-day war with Israel and the US.

His visit to Pakistan, Iran’s only nuclear-armed neighbour, is a part of the same project. While sharing the usual shibboleths about Iranian-Pakistani cultural and historical ties, Mr Larijani has tried to hype up the trip as Iran gaining a powerful ally against Israel. As worries about the resumption of conflict between Iran and Israel heighten, this could be an attempt at deterrence.

Ahead of his trip, Mr Larijani tweeted that Iranians would “never forget that the Pakistani nation stood with us in the 12-day war of the Zionist regime and the US against Iran”. On his arrival in Islamabad, where he was greeted by a deputy national security adviser, he praised his hosts as “an important regional country with a privileged position in terms of regional security influence”.

The Iranian and pro-Tehran media have emphasised Pakistan’s support for Iran against Israel. Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen, close to Iranian views, reported the trip as “a turning point in attempts to change the balance of forces in the region”.

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri-Moghadam, said Iran’s relations with Pakistan were “entering a new strategic phase”.

Mr Larijani’s trip wasn’t all about security. He raised hopes for an upgrade in trade ties. Speaking to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, he said barriers should be removed so that the mutual trade could triple and reach $10 billion.

Iran’s help to Pakistan, by sending the Iranian Red Crescent following the recent floods there, also came up in meetings with President Zardari who thanked Mr Larijani and asked him to send greetings to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The gas line project connecting the two countries was another topic raised in Mr Larijani’s meetings.

But Israel remains the primary focus. Iran clearly hopes to have the firm support of a major military such as Pakistan if it were to face Israel again.

According to Iranian media, Mr Zardari declared “full solidarity” with Iran following “the Zionist regime's aggression”. He also thanked Iran for its diplomatic role during the recent Pakistan-India conflict and for its position on the Kashmir dispute. Mr Larijani praised “bravery and success” of the Pakistani army during the four-day conflict in May, even declaring that “Pakistan’s victory is Iran’s victory”.

Although these words signal alignment, regional realities limit Iranian-Pakistani security ties. As India’s government has furthered its security ties with Israel, some might have hoped for Pakistan to, in turn, back Iran. But such hopes ignore the broader picture. Iran and India have also enjoyed ties for decades and neither is likely to tarnish those easily.

Iran has rarely waded into the Indian-Pakistani conflicts. During their four-day war in May, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, made a perfunctory visit to Islamabad, urging restraint on both sides and de-escalation. Iran did not give much meaningful support to Pakistan as it faced Indian attacks.

Regional realities limit Iranian-Pakistani security ties

New Delhi’s ties to Israel have not taken away from the country’s broader tradition of non-aligned diplomacy. It maintains close ties with Russia, having never joined the western sanctions on the country. If Iran hopes to leverage its growing ties with Russia, its geographical proximity to India could be an asset. Just a day before Mr Larijani’s trip, a top Russian transportation official said Moscow was hoping to use Iran as a transit corridor connecting it to India and China. Iran further inserting itself into Pakistan’s potential conflicts with India or Afghanistan goes against Tehran’s interests.

On the other side, Pakistan is in no rush to jump into Iranians arms either. Pakistan’s current government enjoys close ties with the West and US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sherif nominated Mr Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and has reserved special praise for him and his “bold and decisive” role in ending the recent spat with India.

Unlike the previous president, Imran Khan, the current establishment in Islamabad is quite close to the US and is unlikely to join any anti-western alliance with Iran. Pakistan’s tight ties to China are counterbalanced with its cooler stance towards Russia, dating back to Cold War geopolitics. None of this augurs well for Iran counting on Pakistani support.

Pakistan has also never been a serious force against Israel. The country doesn’t recognise Israel and has rejected US calls for it to do so. Pakistani passports, like those from some Arab nations, Iran and Bangladesh, forbid citizens from visiting Israel. The Pakistani public is probably among the most anti-Israel in the region. But none of this translates into Pakistanis putting themselves at the risk of a military conflict with a fellow nuclear power. Aware of how risky this could become, Pakistan hasn’t done much against Israel other than verbal denouncements. And as disclosed by WikiLeaks more than a decade ago, Pakistan’s intelligence services have sometimes even worked with their Israeli counterparts in recent history.

As Iran prepares itself for potential future conflicts with Israel and America, it would be unwise to count on Pakistan for meaningful support. Mr Larijani’s best hope might be to help Pakistan make a case for Iran as it talks to the US. Islamabad could thus be another country on the long list of potential mediators for Iran.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

EA Sports FC 25 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4&5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3.5/5

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

The rules on fostering in the UAE A foster couple or family must: be Muslim, Emirati and be residing in the UAE

not be younger than 25 years old

not have been convicted of offences or crimes involving moral turpitude

be free of infectious diseases or psychological and mental disorders

have the ability to support its members and the foster child financially

undertake to treat and raise the child in a proper manner and take care of his or her health and well-being

A single, divorced or widowed Muslim Emirati female, residing in the UAE may apply to foster a child if she is at least 30 years old and able to support the child financially

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

'O' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zeina%20Hashem%20Beck%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20112%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Penguin%20Books%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

New UK refugee system A new “core protection” for refugees moving from permanent to a more basic, temporary protection

Shortened leave to remain - refugees will receive 30 months instead of five years

A longer path to settlement with no indefinite settled status until a refugee has spent 20 years in Britain

To encourage refugees to integrate the government will encourage them to out of the core protection route wherever possible.

Under core protection there will be no automatic right to family reunion

Refugees will have a reduced right to public funds

Small%20Things%20Like%20These %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Tim%20Mielants%3Cbr%3ECast%3A%20Cillian%20Murphy%2C%20Emily%20Watson%2C%20Eileen%20Walsh%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years