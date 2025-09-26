Are the increasing amounts of tech in our cars driving us to distraction?

Digital distraction is the curse of our age, typically manifesting itself in the form of compulsive scrolling or digital multitasking for hours on end. Distracted driving may well be an additional hex visited upon those who drive. The National reported earlier this year that distraction was one of the leading causes of accidents and injury on our roads.
We often shorthand the term “distracted driving” to mean using your phone while driving, even though it is a much broader term. It typically covers issues such as slow reaction times, inattentiveness to other road users and reckless driving that leads to a greater proclivity to risk-taking. In its simplest form, it is not keeping your eyes on the road because you are distracted by something, most likely an alert or message, or possibly someone else in the cabin while driving.
Experts say inattentiveness settles into several categories – auditory, cognitive, manual and visual – with mobile phone use the most common cause of distraction from driving. Reaching for your phone to perform a task or read a note while driving may count as all four types of distraction and is, understandably, a punishable offence, according to our road laws. Motorists caught using their phones are liable to a Dh800 ($218) fine and four black points being added to their licence for a period of 12 months.
But is it technology in general that is to blame?
A provocative piece in the Economist this week titled “Are touchscreens in cars dangerous?” wondered whether the primary cause of driving distraction is in-car technology rather than the smartphone specifically. The cabin design of most current cars features large touchscreens shackled to the centre part of the dashboards, aping the technology that exists in all parts of our lives and offering ample opportunity for distraction while driving.
The piece argued that these in-car screens with their layered multifunctionality and an absence of buttons have become a significant in-built diversion to drivers, with a range of a vehicle’s features being run from the same unit, such as climate control, GPS systems and trip data.
Academic study cited in the piece found that performing a simple task on a car’s touchscreen, such as adjusting the temperature, might take several seconds to complete as the driver scrolled through one or more sub-menus on screen. In the past, a driver might reach for a particular physical button on the car’s console to make those changes and only flick their eyes off the road momentarily to do so, but a complicated touchscreen might require greater attention and, inevitably, distraction.
If we stay wedded to devices in other areas of our lives, distraction will remain a clear danger for those same people when they get behind the wheel
We may also unconsciously mimic the behavioural compulsions of our regular smartphone use when we sit behind the wheel of a car with a giant screen situated in proximity. Intentionally or not, we often welcome digital interruption rather than push it away.
The suggestion is that voice-activated functionality is an obvious solution to this problem, although many might testify that there can be significant hurdles in that process. The road to exasperation and distraction is littered with underperforming voice-activated assistants. Voice-to-text messaging is not always considered especially safe either, given the possibility of trial and error inherent in that process of message transcription and delivery.
Technophobes and traditionalists might argue for a different form of digital ban while driving via the reintroduction of car cabin architecture with big clusters of buttons, dials and switchgear that you’d find in analogue consoles of yesteryear. But a bit like the debate about physical and digital media in general in the cultural world, these are largely unwinnable arguments that depend on hard-baked tastes. Trying to navigate by physical map in days of old could be just as distracting as following visual and voice instructions on a modern GPS. Neither answer is a perpetual panacea.
It will also be interesting to see where car buyer tastes settle in hot-weather countries over longer periods. Even when setting technology distraction to the side, the other issue with large multi-function screens in cars in high-heat countries is their likelihood to fail or malfunction due to sensitivity when cabin temperatures soar.
While neither issue is likely to present itself during manufacturer warranty periods for new cars, they are legacy problems as technology-rich vehicles grow old. Replacing a burnt-out information unit or malfunctioning multifunction touchscreen will run up a repair bill of thousands of dirhams. Maybe there is an argument for buttons over screens after all.
The tried and tested way to mitigate against potential heat damage and costly repairs in hot-weather countries is largely low-tech – park in shady areas when you can or use dashboard covers, tinted windows and sunshades – which is where digital distraction debates also tend to settle: turn off notifications, leave your phone in another room and so on.
But if we stay wedded to devices in other areas of our lives, distraction will remain a clear danger for those same people when they get behind the wheel. Recognising that fact is the first step to recovery and safer roads. The onus is on the individual rather than the technology that is always at their fingertips.
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
The years Ramadan fell in May
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
MEDIEVIL%20(1998)
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Evacuations to France hit by controversy
- Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023
- Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar
- The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry
- Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017
- It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan
- Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries
- Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Company profile
Name: Dukkantek
Started: January 2021
Founders: Sanad Yaghi, Ali Al Sayegh and Shadi Joulani
Based: UAE
Number of employees: 140
Sector: B2B Vertical SaaS(software as a service)
Investment: $5.2 million
Funding stage: Seed round
Investors: Global Founders Capital, Colle Capital Partners, Wamda Capital, Plug and Play, Comma Capital, Nowais Capital, Annex Investments and AMK Investment Office
PRESIDENTS CUP
Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE:
02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas
02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau
03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed
03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland
It
Director: Andres Muschietti
Starring: Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor
Three stars
Veil (Object Lessons)
Rafia Zakaria
Bloomsbury Academic
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More coverage from the Future Forum
Read more about the coronavirus
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Company Fact Box
Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019
Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO
Based: Amman, Jordan
Sector: Education Technology
Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed
Stage: early-stage startup
Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Volvo ES90 Specs
Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW)
Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp
Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm
On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region
Price: Exact regional pricing TBA
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
The specs
Engine: 1.5-litre turbo
Power: 181hp
Torque: 230Nm
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Starting price: Dh79,000
On sale: Now
Zayed Sustainability Prize
How it works
Booklava works on a subscription model. On signing up you receive a free book as part of a 30-day-trial period, after which you pay US$9.99 (Dh36.70) per month to gain access to a library of books and discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected titles. You can cancel your subscription at any time. For more details go to www.booklava.com
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETelr%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E65%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20and%20payments%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enearly%20%2430%20million%20so%20far%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
THE%20SWIMMERS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESally%20El-Hosaini%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENathalie%20Issa%2C%20Manal%20Issa%2C%20Ahmed%20Malek%20and%20Ali%20Suliman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The five pillars of Islam
Pharaoh's curse
British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.
He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.
Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.
Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.
The five pillars of Islam
The years Ramadan fell in May
UAE%20SQUAD
%3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EMen%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Saif%20Al%20Zaabi%2C%20Salem%20Al%20Marzooqi%2C%20Zayed%20Al%20Ansaari%2C%20Saud%20Abdulaziz%20Rahmatalla%2C%20Adel%20Shanbih%2C%20Ahmed%20Khamis%20Al%20Blooshi%2C%20Abdalla%20Al%20Naqbi%2C%20Khaled%20Al%20Hammadi%2C%20Mohammed%20Khamis%20Khalaf%2C%20Mohammad%20Fahad%2C%20Abdulla%20Al%20Arimi.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWomen%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mozah%20Al%20Zeyoudi%2C%20Haifa%20Al%20Naqbi%2C%20Ayesha%20Al%20Mutaiwei.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The five pillars of Islam
The five pillars of Islam
1. Fasting
2. Prayer
3. Hajj
4. Shahada
5. Zakat
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE
- Join parent networks
- Look beyond school fees
- Keep an open mind
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
MOTHER%20OF%20STRANGERS
%3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Suad%20Amiry%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Pantheon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20304%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Women & Power: A Manifesto
Mary Beard
Profile Books and London Review of Books
UAE squad
Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.
UAE tour of Zimbabwe
All matches in Bulawayo
Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI
Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI
Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI
Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI
Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I
Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More on Quran memorisation:
UFC Fight Night 2
1am – Early prelims
2am – Prelims
4am-7am – Main card
7:30am-9am – press cons
Living in...
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Specs
Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE)
Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman)
Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman)
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)
The schedule
December 5 - 23: Shooting competition, Al Dhafra Shooting Club
December 9 - 24: Handicrafts competition, from 4pm until 10pm, Heritage Souq
December 11 - 20: Dates competition, from 4pm
December 12 - 20: Sour milk competition
December 13: Falcon beauty competition
December 14 and 20: Saluki races
December 15: Arabian horse races, from 4pm
December 16 - 19: Falconry competition
December 18: Camel milk competition, from 7.30 - 9.30 am
December 20 and 21: Sheep beauty competition, from 10am
December 22: The best herd of 30 camels
More from Neighbourhood Watch