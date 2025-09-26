Are the increasing amounts of tech in our cars driving us to distraction?

Digital distraction is the curse of our age, typically manifesting itself in the form of compulsive scrolling or digital multitasking for hours on end. Distracted driving may well be an additional hex visited upon those who drive. The National reported earlier this year that distraction was one of the leading causes of accidents and injury on our roads.

We often shorthand the term “distracted driving” to mean using your phone while driving, even though it is a much broader term. It typically covers issues such as slow reaction times, inattentiveness to other road users and reckless driving that leads to a greater proclivity to risk-taking. In its simplest form, it is not keeping your eyes on the road because you are distracted by something, most likely an alert or message, or possibly someone else in the cabin while driving.

Experts say inattentiveness settles into several categories – auditory, cognitive, manual and visual – with mobile phone use the most common cause of distraction from driving. Reaching for your phone to perform a task or read a note while driving may count as all four types of distraction and is, understandably, a punishable offence, according to our road laws. Motorists caught using their phones are liable to a Dh800 ($218) fine and four black points being added to their licence for a period of 12 months.

But is it technology in general that is to blame?

A provocative piece in the Economist this week titled “Are touchscreens in cars dangerous?” wondered whether the primary cause of driving distraction is in-car technology rather than the smartphone specifically. The cabin design of most current cars features large touchscreens shackled to the centre part of the dashboards, aping the technology that exists in all parts of our lives and offering ample opportunity for distraction while driving.

The piece argued that these in-car screens with their layered multifunctionality and an absence of buttons have become a significant in-built diversion to drivers, with a range of a vehicle’s features being run from the same unit, such as climate control, GPS systems and trip data.

Academic study cited in the piece found that performing a simple task on a car’s touchscreen, such as adjusting the temperature, might take several seconds to complete as the driver scrolled through one or more sub-menus on screen. In the past, a driver might reach for a particular physical button on the car’s console to make those changes and only flick their eyes off the road momentarily to do so, but a complicated touchscreen might require greater attention and, inevitably, distraction.

If we stay wedded to devices in other areas of our lives, distraction will remain a clear danger for those same people when they get behind the wheel

We may also unconsciously mimic the behavioural compulsions of our regular smartphone use when we sit behind the wheel of a car with a giant screen situated in proximity. Intentionally or not, we often welcome digital interruption rather than push it away.

The suggestion is that voice-activated functionality is an obvious solution to this problem, although many might testify that there can be significant hurdles in that process. The road to exasperation and distraction is littered with underperforming voice-activated assistants. Voice-to-text messaging is not always considered especially safe either, given the possibility of trial and error inherent in that process of message transcription and delivery.

Technophobes and traditionalists might argue for a different form of digital ban while driving via the reintroduction of car cabin architecture with big clusters of buttons, dials and switchgear that you’d find in analogue consoles of yesteryear. But a bit like the debate about physical and digital media in general in the cultural world, these are largely unwinnable arguments that depend on hard-baked tastes. Trying to navigate by physical map in days of old could be just as distracting as following visual and voice instructions on a modern GPS. Neither answer is a perpetual panacea.

It will also be interesting to see where car buyer tastes settle in hot-weather countries over longer periods. Even when setting technology distraction to the side, the other issue with large multi-function screens in cars in high-heat countries is their likelihood to fail or malfunction due to sensitivity when cabin temperatures soar.

While neither issue is likely to present itself during manufacturer warranty periods for new cars, they are legacy problems as technology-rich vehicles grow old. Replacing a burnt-out information unit or malfunctioning multifunction touchscreen will run up a repair bill of thousands of dirhams. Maybe there is an argument for buttons over screens after all.

The tried and tested way to mitigate against potential heat damage and costly repairs in hot-weather countries is largely low-tech – park in shady areas when you can or use dashboard covers, tinted windows and sunshades – which is where digital distraction debates also tend to settle: turn off notifications, leave your phone in another room and so on.

But if we stay wedded to devices in other areas of our lives, distraction will remain a clear danger for those same people when they get behind the wheel. Recognising that fact is the first step to recovery and safer roads. The onus is on the individual rather than the technology that is always at their fingertips.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

MEDIEVIL%20(1998) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Evacuations to France hit by controversy Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023

Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar

The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry

Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017

It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan

Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries

Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Company profile Name: Dukkantek Started: January 2021 Founders: Sanad Yaghi, Ali Al Sayegh and Shadi Joulani Based: UAE Number of employees: 140 Sector: B2B Vertical SaaS(software as a service) Investment: $5.2 million Funding stage: Seed round Investors: Global Founders Capital, Colle Capital Partners, Wamda Capital, Plug and Play, Comma Capital, Nowais Capital, Annex Investments and AMK Investment Office

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

It Director: Andres Muschietti Starring: Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor Three stars

Veil (Object Lessons)

Rafia Zakaria

​​​​​​​Bloomsbury Academic

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

How it works Booklava works on a subscription model. On signing up you receive a free book as part of a 30-day-trial period, after which you pay US$9.99 (Dh36.70) per month to gain access to a library of books and discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected titles. You can cancel your subscription at any time. For more details go to www.booklava.com

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETelr%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E65%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20and%20payments%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enearly%20%2430%20million%20so%20far%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE%20SWIMMERS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESally%20El-Hosaini%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENathalie%20Issa%2C%20Manal%20Issa%2C%20Ahmed%20Malek%20and%20Ali%20Suliman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

UAE%20SQUAD %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EMen%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Saif%20Al%20Zaabi%2C%20Salem%20Al%20Marzooqi%2C%20Zayed%20Al%20Ansaari%2C%20Saud%20Abdulaziz%20Rahmatalla%2C%20Adel%20Shanbih%2C%20Ahmed%20Khamis%20Al%20Blooshi%2C%20Abdalla%20Al%20Naqbi%2C%20Khaled%20Al%20Hammadi%2C%20Mohammed%20Khamis%20Khalaf%2C%20Mohammad%20Fahad%2C%20Abdulla%20Al%20Arimi.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWomen%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mozah%20Al%20Zeyoudi%2C%20Haifa%20Al%20Naqbi%2C%20Ayesha%20Al%20Mutaiwei.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE Join parent networks Look beyond school fees Keep an open mind

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

MOTHER%20OF%20STRANGERS %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Suad%20Amiry%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Pantheon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20304%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Women & Power: A Manifesto Mary Beard Profile Books and London Review of Books

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

UFC Fight Night 2 1am – Early prelims 2am – Prelims 4am-7am – Main card 7:30am-9am – press cons

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)