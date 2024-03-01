Abu Dhabi Police release crash footage to warn of dangers of distracted driving

Abu Dhabi Police have shared footage of car crashes in the emirate to warn motorists of the risks involved with driving while distracted.

The video shows a series of accidents that could have been avoided if the driver at fault had been fully concentrating on the road ahead.

In one instance, a car smashes into the back of another vehicle, despite traffic being at a standstill, due to a lack of concentration. Another shows a vehicle veering off and driving straight into a road sign.

#فيديو | بثت #شرطة_أبوظبي بالتعاون مع مركز التحكم والمتابعة وضمن مبادرة "لكم التعليق" فيديو لحوادث بسبب الانشغال بغير الطريق أثناء توقف حركة السير في الطريق وعدم الأنتباه . #لكم_التعليق#الانشغال_بغير_الطريق pic.twitter.com/SnYtxNTpU9 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) March 1, 2024

The footage concludes with another car driving straight into the vehicle in front of it – despite there being empty lanes on either lane – causing both to crash.

“The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate calls on drivers to adhere to traffic safety rules by not being distracted while driving,” said Abu Dhabi Police in a post on X.

They reminded motorists that the fine for being caught in control of a vehicle while distracted is Dh800 ($217), plus four black points issued against the guilty party's driving licence.

“We want to warn drivers of the dangers of being distracted due to using a phone to browse the internet or social media, making calls, taking photos and other behaviour that can lead to serious traffic accidents,” said Abu Dhabi Police.

The video is the latest in a campaign launched by the force in 2018 to warn against distracted driving.

Read More Drink-driving the top cause of road deaths in Dubai

One in five motorists in the emirate admitted to driving while distracted, according to a recent survey of more than 1,000 drivers by Road Safety UAE.

“Motorists are aware of the dangers of distracted driving, but at the same time, a high percentage admits to driving in a distracted manner,” said Thomas Edelmann, managing director of Road Safety UAE.

“Distractions stem from the driver’s own behaviour, behaviour of others in the car and from external factors. It is of utmost importance that motorists reflect on these sources of distraction and to overcome them, to benefit themselves, their passengers and other road users.”