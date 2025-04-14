US decoupling from China isn't the end of the world. It could be the start of something new

Salesperson Cassie poses with product samples depicting US President Donald Trump at a factory specialising in solar powered plastic gadgets in Yiwu, China’s eastern Zhejiang province on April 11, 2025. Like countless other companies in the manufacturing powerhouse of Zhejiang province, its products are geared largely towards export -- a sector freshly menaced by Donald Trump's roiling of the global economy and increasingly brutal China tariffs. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)

