The launch of the of Smart Dubai 2021, an aspect of which is to end paper transactions for Dubai Government as of 2021, building on the current move towards digital transactions. The National
The launch of the of Smart Dubai 2021, an aspect of which is to end paper transactions for Dubai Government as of 2021, building on the current move towards digital transactions. The National

Opinion

Comment

Bureaucracy gets a bad rap but it can be synonymous with efficiency

Reynold James
Reynold James
Dr Reynold James is an associate professor of management at Zayed University

March 12, 2025