UAE to deliver government services shake-up by 2024

The UAE is slimming down government services to improve efficiency of delivery.

It is cancelling at least 2,000 procedures to improve quality and flexibility.

The Zero Government Bureaucracy programme announced on Wednesday is intended to build on the Smart Government initiative launched in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

It is also part of the We Are the Emirates 2031 vision, as well as UAE Centennial 2071 goal, which is aimed at strengthening soft power, building Emirati values and ethics for future generations, improving productivity and community cohesion.

Ministries and government agencies are required to slim down their procedures by cancelling at least 2,000 services, cutting time frames by half and eliminating all unnecessary conditions and requirements by 2024.

The announcement comes a day after Sheikh Mohammed set out the top three priorities that governments should embrace for the coming year, including continued focus on economic growth and development, supporting youth and projects that safeguard the environment.

The government on Tuesday concluded its two-day annual meeting in Abu Dhabi, where more than 500 dignitaries, including heads of UAE executive boards, ministers and senior officials in the federal and local governments attended talks at federal and local levels to discuss and review strategies and initiatives.

Sheikh Mohammed this week also approved Dubai's budget for 2024 to 2026, allocating Dh246.6 billion ($67.14 billion) of expenditure.