Abu Dhabi's endowment funds are key to the UAE's national development

A Sudanese child at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi receives necessary medical care. In the UAE, initiatives, such as the Dh1 billion healthcare endowment fund launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, make a big difference to people's lives. Wam

A Sudanese child at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi receives necessary medical care. In the UAE, initiatives, such as the Dh1 billion healthcare endowment fund launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi and Show more