A Sudanese child at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi receives necessary medical care. In the UAE, initiatives, such as the Dh1 billion healthcare endowment fund launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, make a big difference to people's lives. Wam
A Sudanese child at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi receives necessary medical care. In the UAE, initiatives, such as the Dh1 billion healthcare endowment fund launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi andShow more

Opinion

Comment

Abu Dhabi's endowment funds are key to the UAE's national development

Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim
Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim
Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim is the director general of Awqaf Abu Dhabi

October 23, 2024