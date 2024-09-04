Saudi women walk past a mural depicting Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (C), Crown Prince Mohammed (L) and King Abdulaziz bin Saud (R), the founder of the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at a park in the capital Riyadh, on January 16, 2023. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Saudi women walk past a mural depicting Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (C), Crown Prince Mohammed (L) and King Abdulaziz bin Saud (R), the founder of the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at a park in Show more

Opinion

Comment

Saudi marriages outside the clan have a profound effect on the Kingdom's society

September 03, 2024