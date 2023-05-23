AI will transform teaching but cannot replace teachers

As technology continues to rapidly transform the global educational landscape, generative AI is emerging as a game-changer that has the potential to revolutionise learning. However, there are concerns about how it will impact students and the integrity of education. Regardless of polarised expert opinions, platforms like ChatGPT are destined to break traditional learning norms and bring in a new era of learning, much like the internet, mobile devices, and cloud technology did in the past, especially given AI's growing impact on the job market.

A recent study estimates that around 80 per cent of the US workforce could have at least 10 per cent of their work tasks affected by the introduction of large language models (LLMs), while approximately 19 per cent of workers may see at least 50 per cent of their tasks impacted. Further emphasising this, the Future of Jobs Report 2023 also indicates that the rapid rise of generative AI is heralding a new urgency in the work realm, as a new class of knowledge workers is now at risk of displacement. The report further forecasts that over 60 per cent of workers will require retraining between now and 2027, but only half of workers are seen to have access to adequate training opportunities today.

Global economies are facing an unprecedented technological demand, which is not only changing the way businesses operate but also paving a new path for workplaces and the skills ecosystem. As a result, students are seeking faster means to enter in-demand jobs. ChatGPT has been viewed by many as a valuable tool for accelerating their learning, enhancing communication and writing skills, as well as developing the digital knowledge and competencies that are essential to succeed in today's workrooms.

High-school students Konstantinos Timinis and Vladimir Baranov work on Alnstein, a robot powered by ChatGPT, in Pascal School, Nicosia, Cyprus on March 30. Reuters

Generative AI has the potential to transform the way we learn, and this transformation will be faster and more profound than anticipated. It can act as a writing assistant and thought partner, supplementing learners' thinking and improving the quality of their content and ideas. The key is to use it strategically and meaningfully. Instead of outsourcing their entire thought process to ChatGPT, learners should leverage it as a supplement to their thought process or to improve the quality of their content and ideas.

Furthermore, AI's biggest advantage lies in providing personalised and interactive learning at scale. When used judiciously, ChatGPT can level the playing field for students with learning differences, especially ESL learners, and radically improve the learning experience. Additionally, it can also serve as a great equaliser. While online learning has come to play an intrinsic role in broadening access to the knowledge needed to secure high-paying jobs, now, with generative AI, anyone, anywhere, can get the personalised support they need to succeed in online learning programmes and advance their careers.

However, efforts must be made to make the tool widely available to learners at a low cost to bridge the learning gap between those who are connected and those who are not. Educators should embrace the technology and use it thoughtfully to enhance the teaching and learning process. With access to AI, the assessment process will shift from measuring "how well can you explain what you've learnt" to "show me how you can apply what you've learnt". Universities and schools will witness more hands-on evaluations and group projects that measure soft skills like teamwork, empathy, critical thinking, growth mindset and initiative.

More from Comment Generative AI is giving the UAE a competitive edge in the Middle East

As for the growing concern about the diminishing role of teachers in the age of Generative AI, they are irreplaceable enablers of this technology to make classrooms more personalised, engaging and future-oriented. Simply put, AI will aid rather than replace teachers. Through automation, it might actually takeover some labour-intensive responsibilities that educators shoulder and help them focus on their preliminary role of delivering knowledge to students. To say the least, technology can never replace human empathy and creativity. In the future, the life of a teacher will look very different than what it is today. There is bound to be more reliance on education technology to magnify their potential and provide the best possible learning experience.

Setting a precedence for the region and the rest of the world, the UAE in its quest to build a knowledge-based economy that is rooted in the changing dynamics of the work ecosystem, has embraced AI and machine learning as a way forward toward the future of education. Recently, the country's education authorities stated that they will be drafting a policy outlining recommendations on how technologies like ChatGPT can be used. A progressive stance of this nature, puts the country at the leading edge of the digital renaissance.

Generative AI has its challenges, but the opportunities are plentiful. When used ethically and effectively, it has the potential to open educational and economic opportunities for learners across the globe.