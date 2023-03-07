Colon cancer awareness in the UAE: what can make all the difference between life and death

March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month in the UAE, a time when people work together to raise awareness about the importance of screening and prevention. Colon cancer is a serious disease that affects millions of people worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, it is the third-most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the US, with an estimated 149,500 new cases and 52,000 deaths in 2021. In the UAE, it is the second-highest cause of cancer-related deaths.

Colon cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender or ethnicity. It is also known as colorectal cancer, as it occurs in the colon or rectum, which are part of the digestive system. Certain factors, however, can increase one's risk of being diagnosed with it. For example, a family history, a personal history of inflammatory bowel disease, or certain genetic syndromes can all play a role. This particular cancer typically begins as a small growth called a polyp that can be detected through timely screening. If left untreated, these polyps can develop into cancerous tumours, which can spread to other parts of the body.

The good news is that is a highly preventable cancer and can be treated if detected early. It is the one message that needs to be stressed and bears repeating. Regular screening, such as colonoscopies, can help detect polyps before they turn into cancer. In fact, regular check-ups and screenings can prevent colon cancer by triggering the early removal of polyps before they become cancerous.

In recent years, artificial intelligence has shown the potential to revolutionise health care in many ways, including the detection and treatment of cancer. An area where AI has shown particular promise is in screening for colon cancer. AI is now used in many hospitals in the UAE, such as Healthpoint Hospital in Abu Dhabi, to screen for colon cancer and is routinely integrated into clinical practice.

AI-based screening methods offer a non-invasive, low-cost and accurate alternative to doctors. By analysing medical image data, AI algorithms can detect early signs with great accuracy, potentially enabling more effective treatment.

As many people will know, a colonoscopy is a medical procedure in which a small, flexible tube with a camera and light on the end is used to examine the inside of the body. It is used to diagnose and treat various digestive disorders, including cancer. Traditionally, colonoscopies are reviewed by gastroenterologists, who visually inspect the colon for abnormalities. The process, however, can be time-consuming, subjective, and there is a risk of overlooking small lesions. AI makes colonoscopies more accurate, efficient and accessible.

An important way AI is being used in colonoscopies is through computer-aided detection – or Cad. These Cad systems analyse images from colonoscopies and identify abnormalities, such as polyps or tumours that might otherwise be difficult for human endoscopists to detect.

Researchers in one study trained a deep-learning algorithm on a dataset of more than 9,000 colonoscopy images to identify abnormal growths – with a 94 per cent accuracy rate. A study published in the journal Gastrointestinal Endoscopy found that a Cad system improved the detection of colorectal polyps by 24 per cent compared to a traditional colonoscopy. This improves the accuracy of colon cancer screening and reduces the need for repeat colonoscopies. AI systems can process large amounts of data quickly and accurately, making it possible for doctors to make more informed decisions about patient care.

AI can also be used to assist colonoscopists in real time during surgeries. These algorithms can analyse images from the endoscope and guide doctors to exactly where to take biopsies or how to navigate the complex human anatomy. This can make a colonoscopy less invasive and more precise. A recent study published in Nature Medicine found that an AI system could accurately identify and remove polyps during colonoscopies, which is crucial as it then reduces the risk of colorectal cancer.

For people who are over the age of 40 or who have a family history of colon cancer, it is important to talk to healthcare providers and set up regular screenings. And as colon cancer can develop without warning signs, it is advised to not wait until people experience symptoms. It is especially important to reduce one's risk, therefore, by getting tested routinely. A preventive approach can make all the difference, as early detection is often what determines the chances of a successful treatment and living a healthy post-cancer life.