No one can afford to turn a blind eye to the consequences of Ukraine's suffering

After two cataclysmic world wars, European leaders laid the foundations for what would eventually become the European Union. The EU has always been, at its heart, a “peace project” – the idea being that through economic integration and peaceful coexistence, war could not occur again on the European continent. Until today, we hoped that history had taught us a lesson.

Yet, on February 24, Russia brought war back to Europe on a scale that we have not witnessed since 1939. The unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, which Russia refers to as a “special military operation”, has led to enormous suffering and a tragic loss of life. The humanitarian situation has reached catastrophic levels. As of today, more than 10 million people have fled their homes. Close to 4 million people have fled to the EU, while 6.5 million have been forcibly displaced within Ukraine. There are thousands of civilian casualties, including women and children, with no indication that such alarming figures will slow down any time soon. We deplore the loss of life and human suffering and we must condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

This war has seen an unprecedented escalation of threats, with suggestions of the potential use of weapons of mass destruction or even attacks on nuclear energy facilities. We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to these acts of aggression and violence. Such use of force and coercion – particularly nuclear threats – has no place in the 21st century, in any corner of the world. In a determined and united manner, the EU will continue to stand up against war anywhere in the world and uphold international law in favour of sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence in Ukraine and beyond. This war has not only changed European security architecture, but has implications for global security and stability. The law of might should not prevail over the law of right.

We cannot ignore the ongoing suffering of innocent human beings. Doing so would be a moral failure and one that will haunt us in the years to come. For all these reasons, the EU has imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its unlawful aggression against Ukraine. Our aim is not to punish the Russian people, but rather to stop the war and restore peace and security while upholding human rights and international humanitarian law.

The Ukrainian war echoes unfortunate experiences known all too well by the Arab world, where the EU has always denounced war and stood up for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Ukrainian flags were hoisted next to EU flags to show solidarity with Ukraine in March. EPA

Today, as the Syrian conflict enters its 11th year, millions of Syrians have sought refuge in neighbouring countries and Europe. Since the crisis began in 2011, the EU and its member states have mobilised over €25 billion ($27.82bn) to support the most vulnerable Syrians within the country and across the region. In Yemen, the EU allocated €135 million ($150m) in humanitarian aid in 2022, and since 2015, we have contributed over €1.2 billion ($1.35bn) in humanitarian aid and development assistance to those affected by the conflict.

The EU also strongly condemned the Houthi militia terrorist attacks in the UAE, as we stand by our partners in supporting peace and regional stability.

We are stronger when we stand together. This is why international solidarity against the unjustified and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine is essential.

The international community must come together to present a strong and united front. We have a collective responsibility to prevent a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation and an erosion of the international rules-based order. The overwhelming support for the humanitarian resolution recently voted at the UN General Assembly gives us some hope. We are grateful for the UAE vote in favour.

In this globalised day and age, the ramifications of any event are far-reaching beyond the immediate neighbourhood. Ukraine has shown us this in stark terms, with ripple effects felt across the entire globe. The commodity markets are in turmoil, with a disruption in the global supply chains. Oil and gas prices have soared to highs not experienced in years. And so have wheat prices, placing global food security under additional, undue strain and leaving import-reliant countries particularly vulnerable.

We should also not forget that while all eyes are on Ukraine, we cannot afford to neglect any conflict. Our global solidarity knows no borders. The EU remains committed to preventing and ending the root causes of instability around the world, particularly when they come to the detriment of innocent civilians. The concerns of our allies are our concerns. In the Gulf, the EU remains dedicated to the region’s security. The European Maritime Awareness mission in the Strait of Hormuz (EMASOH) is one example of this, working to enhance maritime security and contribute to regional de-escalation in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

We must all do our part in these dark hours. We cannot resign ourselves to an erosion of peace and security, but must stand tall for justice and freedom. Humanity needs to prevail.