Cartoon for October 14, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on the culture of impunity in Lebanon
The National
Published: October 13th 2021, 2:00 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
COMMENT
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 14, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Hybrid work may well be the future - but with a twist
An image that illustrates this article Why is European colonialism still cherished by some?
An image that illustrates this article Why Syria is being given more leeway