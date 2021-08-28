A vision for the environment: looking ahead as an Emirati woman

Today is a very special day and it is a genuine pleasure for me to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day. An important national occasion, the day marks pride in the achievements of Emirati women and their contribution to the renaissance of the UAE.

By announcing the celebration of this day, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation and Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, affirmed that the UAE attaches great importance to the role of women and appreciates the efficiency and excellence that they demonstrate in executing their duties and responsibilities.

Sheikha Fatima, who also serves as President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has played a pivotal role in the empowerment of Emirati women. She has always ensured that we have a strong and reliable support system, allowing us to achieve our goals. As such, it is fitting that the theme for Emirati Women’s Day this year is "Women: Ambitions and Inspiration for Next 50 Years". This is in line with the announcement by the President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed of 2021 as “Year of the 50th”, as we celebrate the golden jubilee of the UAE.

Women looking to enrol themselves for the Federal National Council at the General Women's Union in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari /The National

Emirati Women’s Day 2021 pays tribute to the leadership’s support and empowerment of women, which has been constant and unconditional. And I can attest that our leadership’s agenda to empowering women has helped me to become the leader that I am today.

The UAE has always been a forward-looking nation and it is because of our government’s vision that we have achieved the unprecedented progress that we celebrate on this day. To continue on this path of success we need to remain committed to the UAE's futuristic vision. I believe that the theme of this year’s Emirati Women’s Day encourages us to do just that. It is our role to look as far as 50 years ahead and to every day serve as role models to the next generations.

As an Emirati woman, I have always looked to the example set by our wise leadership. It has empowered women, provided us with the support and resources to help build our beloved country and achieve our environmental vision, which is to preserve our natural heritage.

As environmental protection is one of our most important duties, we should be proactive in integrated planning that includes vital sectors in Abu Dhabi, so that we set a comprehensive and balanced development model that considers nature, green development and environmentally-friendly scientific and technological advancement.

Abu Dhabi's mangroves. Sara Dea / The National

While today we celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, a group of Emirati female leaders and researchers at EAD are participating in developing the Environmental Centennial 2071 plan. The idea is to pave the way forward and outline priorities and action plans to ensure that the environment remains one of the UAE’s main topics of discussion and action. This plan was inspired by the "UAE Centennial 2071" strategy that aspires to make the UAE the best country in the world by the 100th anniversary of the union of the UAE.

The Centennial plan has been shaped by anticipated global trends and it reflects creative solutions with the hope to mitigate future challenges.

Since the establishment of EAD more than 25 years ago, women have achieved a lot at the local, regional and global level. But there is still much more work that needs to be done. As experienced environmental scientists, it is vital that we educate all those around us and, most importantly, the next generation about the importance of the environment. It is our job to lead the conversation, devise plans and suggest ideas that will engage society as a whole and help preserve the environment for years to come.

On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, I congratulate Sheikha Fatima and all Emirati women for their distinguished efforts and dedication to raising families and building a better society. I affirm my commitment to continue our journey, inspired by the Mother of the Nation, and will work to instil values in my children that the nation was founded on. Children are the future, and they will take the lead in the future. I will always teach my children that they too have a role to play in conserving the environment and in various fields – including in empowering and advancing Emirati women.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The most expensive investment mistake you will ever make When is the best time to start saving in a pension? The answer is simple – at the earliest possible moment. The first pound, euro, dollar or dirham you invest is the most valuable, as it has so much longer to grow in value. If you start in your twenties, it could be invested for 40 years or more, which means you have decades for compound interest to work its magic. “You get growth upon growth upon growth, followed by more growth. The earlier you start the process, the more it will all roll up,” says Chris Davies, chartered financial planner at The Fry Group in Dubai. This table shows how much you would have in your pension at age 65, depending on when you start and how much you pay in (it assumes your investments grow 7 per cent a year after charges and you have no other savings). Age $250 a month $500 a month $1,000 a month 25 $640,829 $1,281,657 $2,563,315 35 $303,219 $606,439 $1,212,877 45 $131,596 $263,191 $526,382 55 $44,351 $88,702 $177,403

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV Power: 360bhp Torque: 500Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh282,870 On sale: now

Health Valley Founded in 2002 and set up as a foundation in 2006, Health Valley has been an innovation in healthcare for more than 10 years in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

It serves as a place where companies, businesses, universities, healthcare providers and government agencies can collaborate, offering a platform where they can connect and work together on healthcare innovation.

Its partners work on technological innovation, new forms of diagnostics and other methods to make a difference in healthcare.

Its agency consists of eight people, four innovation managers and office managers, two communication advisers and one director. It gives innovation support to businesses and other parties in its network like a broker, connecting people with the right organisation to help them further

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

Monday's results UAE beat Bahrain by 51 runs

Qatar beat Maldives by 44 runs

Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait by seven wickets

