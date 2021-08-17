Every few years, there’s a major change in the nature of the UAE’s development or, at least, in how it is implemented. The process takes place gradually, building up impetus as it goes.

Later, looking back, that change seems immutable. It is now 18 months since the Covid-19 pandemic first arrived here. For many, working from home has become normal, along with remote meetings. These will become part of everyday life, even if other features of the Covid-19 world, such as less travel, may slowly disappear.

That change has happened because the UAE had already embraced another great change – the adoption of modern technology, computer skills and the internet. One change emerged because of technological advances, and the other made use of such advances to cope with a new world.

The way in which the UAE has embraced change, of course, is part of the country’s strength. Many years ago, the country’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, called for an openness of mind in the way that we looked at the rest of the world. It was essential, he noted, that we should study the civilisations of others, and select for ourselves those aspects that were suitable. Not an ad hoc adoption of the ways of others, but a process of careful choice.

More from Peter Hellyer We need more books in Arabic by local authors

That’s been a fundamental element of how the UAE has moved forward. Indeed, in an increasingly interconnected world, it not only helps us to grow but we now have innovations of our own that other countries seek to adopt.

I do believe, however, that there is room for some of the lessons learned elsewhere in a field in which the UAE is already actively involved – the protection of our environment – to be more effectively implemented here.

Over the years, we have made great strides in terms of environmental conservation. When the UAE’s oil industry got under way, over half a century ago, lengths of drill-pipe and masses of other waste were discarded as scrap. Natural gas was flared into the atmosphere.

Adnoc and its subsidiaries have expended great efforts to clean-up the waste that had been left in the desert. The flaring of gas has ended. The Founding Father Sheikh Zayed stopped that practice and the UAE was among the first countries to take action against gas flaring. Now, environmental studies are carried out before any major projects can be approved. That practice has spread from the oil industry to other sectors of the economy.

Out of that and other steps has emerged the objective of trying to achieve sustainability, a balance between exploiting resources and preserving the environment, in line with global targets. “Sustainability” may seem like a “feel-good” objective, but it is a difficult one to achieve. Studies and impact assessments are all very well, identifying what there is of value in our environment and what is worth protecting. Being realistic, though, we cannot hope to protect everything. Years ago, when I worked on environmental studies for oil and water pipelines across the Hajar Mountains to Fujairah, I knew that some things of value were being sacrificed. That was sad, but necessary.

A snorkeler identifies species growing on the hull of a ship during a marine biology survey in the Indian Ocean in False Bay, Cape Town in 2018. A vast number of alien species proliferate in the harbour due to foreign visiting vessels that carry species from across the oceans into Southern African waters. EPA

Having recognised the importance of protecting our environment, authorities are doing their bit to limit the dangers of introducing any new species, plants or animals, into an alien environment. But more can be done.

It is an issue that's long been recognised, here and in other parts of the world. In the 19th century, when British settlers immigrated to New Zealand, they took with them numerous species of fauna and flora from home. One result was the devastation of much of the local wildlife. Many native species became extinct, others survived only on offshore islands.

Quote The UAE’s commitment to conservation and protection of the environment is laudable

There are numerous other examples. Rabbits in Australia, introduced from Britain, for example, which cause millions of dollars of damage a year to crops. In Britain, introduced grey squirrels threaten the survival of the native red squirrel while introduced mink have nearly wiped out the native water vole and threaten some native fish populations.

Alien introductions have had an impact here, too. Numerous species of birds from Africa, Asia and elsewhere are still being released without attention being paid to the potential long-term effects.

Introductions such as these are best avoided. On that, the scientific evidence is quite clear: it can damage both the environment and the native plants and animals that live within it.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, EAD, has carried out campaigns to reduce the numbers of crows and common mynas, introduced birds that compete with our own native species. That’s an important step. It has also drawn up a list of introduced plants that are now spreading in the wild, and is monitoring their spread.

The UAE’s commitment to conservation and protection of the environment is laudable, both locally and internationally. There remains, however, a gap in terms of the introduction of alien species of plants, birds or other animals. I hope that even tighter controls can be established, and effectively implemented.

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.