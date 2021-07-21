If voters want Duterte to stay on, why should there be term limits?

Barack Obama famously observed that he was “confident” he could have won a third term as US president in 2016 had a constitutional amendment not prohibited him from doing so. “No drama Obama 0.3" would certainly have been a calmer alternative to the rollercoaster ride the world experienced under his successor, Donald Trump, but the question of term limits is not at all theoretical for many people now in South-East Asia – specifically, the nearly 400 million who live in Indonesia and the Philippines.

In the latter, current incumbent Rodrigo Duterte is legally only allowed one six-year term as president, but he has recently made it clear that he is giving serious consideration to running for the vice presidency in 2022, with his daughter Sara going for the top post instead of him. The two posts are elected separately, not as a ticket, and a recent survey showed the Dutertes leading the fields among potential candidates for both positions.

In Indonesia, President Joko Widodo has insisted that he isn’t interested in running for a third term – he is limited to two – but there has been persistent talk for months about amending the constitution to let him do so. Recently, a “national committee” of his supporters was formed to campaign for a referendum on the idea, the idea being that Jokowi, as Mr Widodo is known, should run in 2024 on a ticket with Prabowo Subianto, his two-time presidential opponent whom he appointed as his defence minister in 2019.

Both scenarios are possible.

There is no legal bar to Mr Duterte standing for the vice presidency. If he were to have such influence in that job over his daughter, should she be elected president, that he would remain the country’s de facto chief executive, it is hard to see how that could be challenged. Likewise, there is nothing in the law to forbid his daughter resigning so that Mr Duterte could then assume the presidency – although that would very clearly be against the spirit of the constitution.

In Indonesia, the People’s Consultative Assembly – the two chambers of the country’s parliament – would have to vote through an amendment to the constitution to remove the limit on presidential terms, but that is far from inconceivable. Further, it would be possible that such a vote could be mobilised even if Mr Widodo proclaimed he was not in favour of it – although some wonder whether he is protesting too much – because, quite unusually for presidents, he is a member of but not the leader of his own party.

A dim view is generally taken of attempts to extend or override term limits, and in both countries those limits were constitutionally enshrined to ensure that neither endured decades of authoritarian rule again, as they did under Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines and Suharto in Indonesia. But that points to the fact that these are not venerable provisions going back to antiquity. The current Philippines constitution dates from 1987, while in the case of Indonesia, it was only in 1999 that legislation barring the president from more than two five-year terms was passed – a ruling absent from the country’s 1945 constitution.

In Indonesia, there could also be moves to return to the old system whereby the People’s Consultative Assembly elected the president, not the general population. That would not necessarily be less democratic; it would in effect be a turn towards a parliamentary system such as the UK’s, wherein the prime minister has to command the confidence of a majority of his or her peers, and can thus also be ejected by them at any point, not having the security of a separate mandate from the people.

Much as Indonesian President Joko Widodo may not seek a third term, a vote to remove term limits is beyond his control. Antonie Robertson / The National

Why would they want to stay in office longer than they are currently allowed? Mr Duterte may hope for protection from the International Criminal Court, which is planning an investigation into the thousands of people who have died during his administration’s war on drugs, but he would be perfectly entitled to argue that six years is far too short a time to implement far-reaching policies.

Even with 10 years under his belt by 2024, Mr Widodo could say the same – especially when compared with many other leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, late Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew or former Malaysian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad (in office the first time from 1981-2003). These leaders were – Mr Xi and Mr Putin still are – really able to take the long view.

Quote Constitutions should be living documents and adapt to their times

Both Mr Widodo and Mr Duterte are still very popular. A survey last month found that going by polling so far, the latter is likely to step down as the most popular president since the fall of Marcos. Intriguingly, eight out of 10 Filipinos said they approved of Mr Duterte’s war on drugs. As one pollster put it: “Maybe they didn’t see it in terms of human rights violations. They probably viewed drug addicts as being against the law.” So, what international commentators – who are aghast at the idea of Mr Duterte somehow managing to remain in charge – consider the chief charge against him is actually a strength when it comes to his own citizens.

Ultimately, shouldn’t it be up to Filipino and Indonesian voters to decide if their current leaders should stay on? Making a fetish out of a clause in a constitution is a mistake, as is shown by America’s obsession with gun ownership – based on the Second Amendment idea that a “well-regulated militia” was necessary for the security of the new nation, which has nothing to do with the reality of the 21st century.

Constitutions should be living documents and adapt to their times. There can certainly be nothing sacred about rules put in place so recently in the Philippines and Indonesia. There have been many democratic transitions in both countries in subsequent years, with no sign of a new Marcos or another Suharto emerging. Perhaps they should not let the ghosts of the past cast too long a shadow over their lively, sometimes troubled, but always vibrant futures.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: John Stones, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young, Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

'Joker' Directed by: Todd Phillips Starring: Joaquin Phoenix Rating: Five out of five stars

Nancy 9 (Hassa Beek) Nancy Ajram (In2Musica)

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

You may remember … Robbie Keane (Atletico de Kolkata) The Irish striker is, along with his former Spurs teammate Dimitar Berbatov, the headline figure in this season’s ISL, having joined defending champions ATK. His grand entrance after arrival from Major League Soccer in the US will be delayed by three games, though, due to a knee injury. Dimitar Berbatov (Kerala Blasters) Word has it that Rene Meulensteen, the Kerala manager, plans to deploy his Bulgarian star in central midfield. The idea of Berbatov as an all-action, box-to-box midfielder, might jar with Spurs and Manchester United supporters, who more likely recall an always-languid, often-lazy striker. Wes Brown (Kerala Blasters) Revived his playing career last season to help out at Blackburn Rovers, where he was also a coach. Since then, the 23-cap England centre back, who is now 38, has been reunited with the former Manchester United assistant coach Meulensteen, after signing for Kerala. Andre Bikey (Jamshedpur) The Cameroonian defender is onto the 17th club of a career has taken him to Spain, Portugal, Russia, the UK, Greece, and now India. He is still only 32, so there is plenty of time to add to that tally, too. Scored goals against Liverpool and Chelsea during his time with Reading in England. Emiliano Alfaro (Pune City) The Uruguayan striker has played for Liverpool – the Montevideo one, rather than the better-known side in England – and Lazio in Italy. He was prolific for a season at Al Wasl in the Arabian Gulf League in 2012/13. He returned for one season with Fujairah, whom he left to join Pune.

Disability on screen Empire — neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis; bipolar disorder; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Rosewood and Transparent — heart issues 24: Legacy — PTSD; Superstore and NCIS: New Orleans — wheelchair-bound Taken and This Is Us — cancer Trial & Error — cognitive disorder prosopagnosia (facial blindness and dyslexia) Grey’s Anatomy — prosthetic leg Scorpion — obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety Switched at Birth — deafness One Mississippi, Wentworth and Transparent — double mastectomy Dragons — double amputee

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

hall of shame SUNDERLAND 2002-03 No one has ended a Premier League season quite like Sunderland. They lost each of their final 15 games, taking no points after January. They ended up with 19 in total, sacking managers Peter Reid and Howard Wilkinson and losing 3-1 to Charlton when they scored three own goals in eight minutes. SUNDERLAND 2005-06 Until Derby came along, Sunderland’s total of 15 points was the Premier League’s record low. They made it until May and their final home game before winning at the Stadium of Light while they lost a joint record 29 of their 38 league games. HUDDERSFIELD 2018-19 Joined Derby as the only team to be relegated in March. No striker scored until January, while only two players got more assists than goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. The mid-season appointment Jan Siewert was to end his time as Huddersfield manager with a 5.3 per cent win rate. ASTON VILLA 2015-16 Perhaps the most inexplicably bad season, considering they signed Idrissa Gueye and Adama Traore and still only got 17 points. Villa won their first league game, but none of the next 19. They ended an abominable campaign by taking one point from the last 39 available. FULHAM 2018-19 Terrible in different ways. Fulham’s total of 26 points is not among the lowest ever but they contrived to get relegated after spending over £100 million (Dh457m) in the transfer market. Much of it went on defenders but they only kept two clean sheets in their first 33 games. LA LIGA: Sporting Gijon, 13 points in 1997-98. BUNDESLIGA: Tasmania Berlin, 10 points in 1965-66

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The bio: Favourite holiday destination: I really enjoyed Sri Lanka and Vietnam but my dream destination is the Maldives. Favourite food: My mum’s Chinese cooking. Favourite film: Robocop, followed by The Terminator. Hobbies: Off-roading, scuba diving, playing squash and going to the gym.

