Texas's new gun law normalises every American's fear

Last week, I met friends in London and returned home just before midnight. My walk back from the train station was through a dimly lit park. It’s not a high-crime area but I was thinking whether I would feel safer if I carried a gun.

The reason for this bizarre thought was that on the train I read a newspaper article about Texas, where legislators passed a bill allowing Texans to carry handguns without a permit. What was it about Texas, I wondered, that made being able to hide a handgun under your coat seem like a good idea?

For now, Texans require a handgun licence, undergo weapons training and submit to background checks. Those with criminal convictions may be disqualified. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, says he will sign the new bill into law. The new rules are known as "constitutional carry". The name comes from the second amendment to the US constitution that gives Americans the constitutional "right to bear arms".

For years, gun control groups have argued for tighter interpretations of the second amendment, querying why Americans have the “right” to military-grade weapons, including assault rifles. The precise legal position differs from state to state, but Texas has already some of the loosest rules anywhere.

It’s normal to see rifles carried openly and gun racks in cars, and to be invited by friends or acquaintances to go to a shooting range or to head out to a field or forest for target practice. I once spent a few hours with a Texas family “plinking” for cans, shooting tin cans with a variety of firearms. It was innocent fun.

The geography of America means that in remote areas gun ownership can seem a necessity. I have friends with a cabin in the White Mountains of Arizona, on the border with New Mexico. If I lived there, or in the great vastness of parts of Texas, kilometres from any town or law enforcement and emergency services, I can see why gun ownership might seem necessary. My Arizona friends’ cabin is 65 kilometres from the nearest small town. Local people are self-reliant, law abiding and used to protecting themselves.

But there is clearly a difference between having a rifle or shotgun for hunting or protection in the wide open countryside and having a hidden handgun in a Texas city such as Houston or Dallas. Handguns are easy to conceal and therefore potentially even more dangerous than having a rifle. On a Texas firing range I was once instructed on the virtues of a Glock 17, a handgun which, as the name suggests, may contain 17 bullets. Some handgun extensions mean they can be loaded with twice as much firepower.

A Glock 17 pistol, or handgun, is displayed during a gun 'buyback' event held in New York. Handguns are easy to conceal and therefore potentially even more dangerous than having a rifle.AFP

Quote Slogan of gun enthusiasts that they need more weapons because otherwise only criminals will have them, is not just hollow. It is deadly

But why would I want – or need – a handgun walking home alone in the dark in England? I wouldn’t. So why would someone in Houston or San Antonio feel the need to have a hidden gun? The only possible answer is fear – fear of crime, fear of some predator, fear of becoming a victim.

And that is America’s gun paradox: the more guns are available, the more fear increases, and cannot decrease.

I have been told innumerable times in Texas and elsewhere that if law abiding people are prevented from owning guns, then only criminals will have them. The result is America’s civilian arms race, with terrible consequences. More guns mean more fear not less.

Imagine, for example, you are a Texas police officer. You see someone driving erratically, stop the car and question the driver, but you know that driver may – legally – be carrying a hidden handgun. How frightened would you be? Would fear mean you would draw your own weapon? Would fear make the car driver reach for his or her own handgun, too? Does this mutual fear explain – but not condone – some of the horrific examples of police violence? I believe it might. Nervous cops are likely to be trigger-happy cops.

Stephen Willeford, centre, who confronted the Sutherland Springs church shooter in 2017, joins community members outside West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas for a candlelight vigil in 2019. The US has had many shootings in recent years. AP Photo

People attend a vigil for the victims of a shooting in San Jose, California, last week. AFP

The American west has always been wild, but nowadays some gun owners have – literally – stockpiles of weapons in their home arsenals. The new Texas law means those stockpiles will grow, and so will the numbers of mass shootings that Americans routinely condemn and yet take for granted. Two mass shootings in Texas killed 30 people in August 2019. A high school shooting in 2018 claimed 10 lives, and in 2017 another 27 Texans were killed at a church shooting.

The repeated slogan of American gun enthusiasts that they need more weapons because otherwise only criminals will have them, is not just hollow. It is deadly. It’s not a reason. It’s an excuse.

Even walking through a dark park in England at midnight I am cautious and alert, but not fearful. The chance of meeting someone with a gun in England is almost zero. Owning a gun for protection in a big European city is not normal behaviour. The fact that it has become normalised in the US is an acceptance of the normalisation of gun violence, mass shootings, and ultimately the normalisation of fear.

Gavin Esler is a broadcaster and UK columnist for The National

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

Day 1, Dubai Test: At a glance Moment of the day Sadeera Samarawickrama set pulses racing with his strokeplay on his introduction to Test cricket. It reached a feverish peak when he stepped down the wicket and launched Yasir Shah, who many regard as the world’s leading spinner, back over his head for six. No matter that he was out soon after: it felt as though the future had arrived. Stat of the day - 5 The last time Sri Lanka played a Test in Dubai – they won here in 2013 – they had four players in their XI who were known as wicketkeepers. This time they have gone one better. Each of Dinesh Chandimal, Kaushal Silva, Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, and Niroshan Dickwella – the nominated gloveman here – can keep wicket. The verdict Sri Lanka want to make history by becoming the first team to beat Pakistan in a full Test series in the UAE. They could not have made a better start, first by winning the toss, then by scoring freely on an easy-paced pitch. The fact Yasir Shah found some turn on Day 1, too, will have interested their own spin bowlers.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

RESULTS Cagliari 5-2 Fiorentina

Udinese 0-0 SPAL

Sampdoria 0-0 Atalanta

Lazio 4-2 Lecce

Parma 2-0 Roma

Juventus 1-0 AC Milan

