Cartoon for June 16, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on the EU and the US agreeing to end the Airbus-Boeing trade dispute.  
Our cartoonist's take on the EU and the US agreeing to end the Airbus-Boeing trade dispute.  

While you're here

Published: June 15, 2021 06:13 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 green pass system launched

Health
Men walk near the site of the blast in Beirut's port area. Reuters

Survivors and NGOs call for UN investigation into Beirut port blast

Lebanon
Emirates airlines announced its 2020-2021 annual financial results on June 15. The carrier was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic but expects to come back stronger. Courtesy: Emirates.

Emirates posts annual loss amid pandemic but vows to return 'stronger than before'

Aviation
Men walk by Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's old city. EPA

'He won't free us from occupation': Palestinians place little hope on new Israeli rule

MENA
The Red Sea Development Company awarded contracts worth 14.5 billion Saudi riyals in 2020. Courtesy The Red Sea Development Company  

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project awarded contracts worth 14.5bn riyals last year

Travel and Tourism
Most Read