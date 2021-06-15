Israel's new government is as complex as the problems it faces

Israel's new coalition is made up of eight separate parties. AFP
Israel's new coalition is made up of eight separate parties. AFP

In 2015, Naftali Bennett, Israel's new Prime Minister, did not mince his words when he said that the creation of a Palestinian state was tantamount to Israel committing suicide. Words such as these have planted the young tech billionaire firmly on the right wing of Israeli politics. Today, in a remarkable government that few political systems other than that of Israel could create, Mr Bennett will assume office as part of a ruling coalition that spans the country's political spectrum. It includes nine female ministers and, for the first time, an Arab party. Even by the standards of Israeli politics, where coalition building is the name of the game, a government such as this one is a challenge to maintain.

Two tasks confront the government as it enters office. The first is to prevent infighting from distracting from the desperate need for new thinking and substantive action to resolve the Palestine-Israel conflict. In the aftermath of some of the worst fighting seen in Palestine and Israel in years, the challenge is even greater.

Naftali Bennett is a well-known figure on the Israeli right. EPA
Naftali Bennett is a well-known figure on the Israeli right. EPA

Genuine progress will require a genuine desire for it

After such a violent episode, the government will need to address with urgency issues within Israeli society, such as dispossession among Arab-Israelis and the flaring up of internal discontent. At the same time, there will be the many Jewish Israelis demanding a firm response after Hamas, the extremist militant party ruling Gaza, fired thousands of rockets into Israeli territory.

The second task will be for the government, which marks an end to Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 years in power, to survive. It secured its victory in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, by a single vote.

In recent years, the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah resisted engagement with Mr Netanyahu's government in light of his hawkish policies on settlements and annexation of Palestinian land. With a new government comes new opportunities for dialogue, but the Palestinian side will need a coherent negotiating partner and clarity on its own position for negotiations.

The National Editorial

UAE ambassador to the UN Lana Nusseibeh has said her country hopes to 'help drive progress to achieve our collective goal of international peace and security'. Courtesy UNWhat the UAE can bring to the UN Security Council

The Middle East is hacking its way to cyber security

Eriksen shows us football is about players, not politics

These issues are among the many precursors to resolving in the decades-long peace process between Palestinians and Israelis. Genuine progress will require a genuine desire for it, rather than the stultified approach of "managing" the conflict. A just settlement will combine the recognition of Palestinian rights to live in peace and Israel's right to security.

A resolution to the conflict has been so elusive precisely because there is so much at stake for either side. With the change it represents, today's coalition has an early window to define its approach to the issue and breathe life into a stalled debate. In their very formation, they managed to pull off nothing short of a political miracle. The world will be hoping that an even bigger one for Palestine is on the horizon.

Published: June 15, 2021 07:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Hazza Al Mansouri called for more joint international efforts at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg.

UAE astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'We're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'

Science
Dubai sky line, The UAE's non-oil private sector economic growth in April  was supported by a strong rise in new business volumes and a sharp expansion in output. Getty Images

The top 10 trending destinations on TikTok: from Dubai to Istanbul

Travel
 Michelle Francis says that despite her gruelling schedule, she finds peace caring for the dogs at her sanctuary. Antonie Robertson / The National

UAE animal shelter brimming with dogs waiting to be rehomed

Environment
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn made a spectacular escape from Japan at the end of 2019, making his way by private jet to Lebanon. His accomplices have been extradited by the US to Japan and have plead guilty. Reuters

Carlos Ghosn accomplices plead guilty to helping him escape Japan

Business
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read