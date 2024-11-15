Cartoon for November 16, 2024

Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.”

A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months.

“Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”