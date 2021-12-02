Cartoon for December 3, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on US-Russia talks on rising tensions in Ukraine

The National
Published: December 2nd 2021, 2:00 PM
UkraineRussiaUS
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 3, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 2, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 1, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 30, 2021