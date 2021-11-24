Cartoon for November 25, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on the planned resumption of US-Taliban dialogue

The National
Published: November 24th 2021, 2:00 PM
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 25, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 24, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 23, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 22, 2021