Cartoon for November 22, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on the Iran nuclear weapons programme

The National
Published: November 21st 2021, 2:00 PM
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 22, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 21, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 19, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 18, 2021