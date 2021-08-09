","publisher":{"@type":"Organization","name":"The National","url":"https://www.thenationalnews.com","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https://www.thenationalnews.com/pf/resources/images/logo_rectangle.png?d=61"}},"articleSection":"Cartoon","keywords":[],"description":"","thumbnailUrl":"https://thenational-the-national-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ue4UBq35zozJU61JsLl2uqBhG6M=/400x267/filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/AUK7QUHPBJDHDN7T5YSCTVKTL4.jpg","mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/cartoon/2021/08/09/cartoon-for-august-10-2021/"}}Monday 9 August 2021weather_iconWhite circle red arrowSIGN UPChange EditionChange EditionUAE EditionGulf EditionMiddle East North Africa EditionUK EditionUS EditionInternational EditionUAECourtsGovernmentEducationHeritageHealthTransportScienceEnvironmentExpo 2020UAE at 50UAE in SpaceCoronavirusGulfSaudi ArabiaBahrainOmanMENAEgyptIraqIranJordanLebanonSyriaTunisiaWorldUKUSAfricaAsiaAustralasiaEuropeThe AmericasBusinessAviationEconomyEnergyMoneyPropertyBankingTechnologyMarketsTravel and TourismStart-UpsFutureCommentOpinionCommentEditorialObituariesCartoonFeedbackLifestyleFashionFoodMotoringLuxuryFamilyHomeWellbeingThings to doStayHomeCommentArts & CultureArtBooksFilmMusicOn StageTelevisionCommentTravelHotelsNewsDestinationsCovid-19 TravelAirlinesResponsible TourismOlympicsSportFootballCricketIPLF1UFCGolfRugbyHorse RacingTennisOther SportPodcastsTrending Middle EastBeyond the HeadlinesBusiness ExtraPocketful of DirhamsMy 2020RecordedSeeraBooks of my lifeweather_iconWhite circle red arrowSIGN UPChange EditionThe Middle East. Explainedweather_iconWhite circle red arrowSIGN UPUAECoronavirusGulfMENAWorldBusinessOpinionLifestyleArts & CultureTravelOlympicsSportPodcastsweather_iconWhite circle red arrowSIGN UPCommentEditorialObituariesCartoonFeedbackCartoon for August 10, 2021Our cartoonist's take on the brewing Lebanon-Israel border trouble The NationalUpdated: August 9th 2021, 2:00 PMEDITOR'S PICKSBehind the scenes of Emirates' viral Burj Khalifa shootNewsHow UAE students' A-Levels and GCSE grades will be calculatedUKWhat are the 5 main causes of climate change?EnvironmentTokyo 2020, take a bowEditorialRelaxed travel curbs 'to boost UAE aviation and hospitality recovery'Travel and TourismCARTOONCartoon for August 10, 2021 Cartoon for August 9, 2021 Cartoon for August 8, 2021 Cartoon for August 6, 2021