AI is changing the modern landscape and that includes museums

Recently I read a fascinating article about scientists from Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi having made a groundbreaking discovery using AI and satellite technology. The team developed a machine-learning algorithm that analyses satellite images, detecting hidden archaeological sites buried beneath the desert’s sands. The breakthrough focused on the Saruq Al Hadid archaeological site in the UAE, where the AI system uncovered remnants of a 5,000-year-old lost civilisation, providing new insights into ancient human settlements. This discovery marked a significant advancement in archaeology, as AI can now efficiently process large amounts of data to identify potential excavation sites, reducing the need for lengthy traditional digs. This AI-based method offers global potential, extending beyond the UAE to other desert regions like North Africa and the Middle East. Museums have evolved significantly over the years, transitioning from places of study where artefacts are preserved and exhibited to dynamic centres for learning and engagement. In recent years, technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), have begun to reshape the landscape of museums, influencing both audience engagement and expectations. This transformation is envisioning future museums as spaces that embrace unconventional experiences, prioritise visitor engagement, combine diverse elements, stimulate emotional journeys, use historical insights to inform future possibilities, and provide opportunities for reflection. One significant trend shaping the future of museums is termed “polarised personalisation”. Modern audiences increasingly seek a balance between individuality and belonging to a community. This dichotomy is evident in the rise of user-generated content (UGC), where businesses enable consumers to create and share their own experiences. The global subscription-based entertainment, valued at $137 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $225 billion by 2030, reflecting consumers’ increasing demand for personalised services. Similarly, the sharing economy, estimated at $387 billion in 2022, is expected to reach $827 billion by 2032. These trends indicate that future museums must navigate the complexities of understanding visitors as both individuals and members of specific interest groups. AI will play a crucial role in managing these relationships, helping museums offer tailored experiences while fostering a sense of community. In the future, museums will also embrace optimised spatial storytelling, presenting compelling narratives that engage audiences within limited space and time. Rather than merely forecasting the future, museums can now create immersive parallel worlds using extended reality (XR) technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and holograms. These technologies will allow museums to craft compelling experiences that exist in both physical and digital realms. AI will also enable the personalisation of these experiences, allowing each visitor to engage with museum content in a unique and meaningful way. Several museums around the world have already begun integrating AI into their operations to enhance visitor experiences. The Museum of African American History in Boston, for example, introduced an interactive hologram of Frederick Douglass, allowing visitors to engage in a dynamic, AI-driven dialogue based on his writings. The Vatican, in collaboration with Microsoft, developed an AI-generated digital twin of St Peter’s Basilica, enabling virtual exploration and aiding in conservation efforts. Similarly, the Houston Museum of Natural Science partnered with ReBoKeh, an app for visitors with impaired vision, demonstrating how AI can improve accessibility and inclusivity in cultural spaces. Despite these exciting advancements, however, museums face several challenges in adopting AI-driven technologies. One major concern is resource constraints, as implementing AI requires significant investment in infrastructure and expertise, which may be a barrier for small to medium institutions. Ethical considerations also come into play, particularly regarding data privacy and security, ensuring that visitor data is used responsibly and transparently. Furthermore, there is a risk that immersive technologies could overshadow the intrinsic value of physical artefacts. While digital engagement is important, museums must strike a balance between technological innovation and the authenticity of their collections. Managing visitor expectations is another challenge. As AI and other technologies become more integrated into museum experiences, audiences may come to expect increasingly sophisticated interactions. Museums will need to continuously innovate and adapt, which can be both costly and resource-intensive. If and when AI-driven personalisation becomes more prevalent, questions will arise about the implications of algorithmic curation just as we see various social media platforms choosing what to emphasise on our feed and what to limit or entirely remove. Will AI recommend content that reinforces existing preferences, limiting opportunities for discovery? Museums must deal with these questions to ensure they remain spaces of learning, curiosity and open dialogue. The integration of AI into museums signifies a transformative shift in how these institutions operate and engage with their audiences. While the opportunities for enhanced storytelling, personalisation, and accessibility are vast, museums must also address the challenges that come with adopting these new technologies. The future of museums will not simply be about displaying collections – it will be about creating meaningful, immersive and inclusive experiences that connect people to history, culture and one another. As AI continues to shape the cultural sector, museums must remain committed to ethical, sustainable and thoughtful innovation to ensure they remain relevant for generations to come.