AI is changing the modern landscape and that includes museums

Visitors observe Living Architecture: Gehry, by Turkish-American media artist Refik Anadol, an audiovisual installation that reimagines Frank Gehry’s architectural legacy through AI and generative art, at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, March 6. Reuters

